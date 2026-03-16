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Tipsheet

What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2026 6:50 AM
What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR?
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

We don’t criticize the media enough. There’s no shock value anymore, but it’s important to note: the liberal media has an obsession with Muslim terrorists, and it’s seriously unhealthy. Last week, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali attacked Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Luckily, no innocent bystanders were hurt, as Ghazali rammed through the front entrance before he was killed by armed security. He died like a terrorist, but National Public Radio chose to portray him as the victim and focus on how he’s being mourned and all that. It’s all nonsense:

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Ghazali had lived in the United States for more than a decade but kept strong ties with relatives back home. Four members of his family were killed in an Israeli airstrike just as the war involving Iran began. 

Ghazali was born and raised in Lebanon, along with his two brothers. He also had a niece and a nephew. All were killed in the airstrike. On March 5, as the sun set, they were gathered at the home of Ibrahim Ghazali — the attacker's younger brother — breaking fast for Ramadan. 

The house is now a pile of rubble. The roof is caved in. Water leaks from a severed pipe. Clothes are strewn on top. Children's toys are covered in dust. 

Fouad Qasem, Ghazali's maternal uncle, lives down the street. He says he helped pull the bodies of his nephews and the children from the rubble that night. 

"I held my own flesh and blood in my hands," Qasem says tearfully. 

[…] 

The Israeli military did not respond to NPR's questions about why the family's house was hit. Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah after the militant group launched rockets into Israel at the beginning of the war involving Iran. On Sunday, Israel's military said Ghazali's brother Ibrahim was a Hezbollah commander, "responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialized branch of the Badr Unit. The unit is responsible for launching hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilians throughout the war." 

Qasem remembers Ayman Mohamad Ghazali as a kind, well-mannered and gentle person and says his nephew avenged the children's deaths because they were so dear to him. 

U.S. officials say they are investigating why Ghazali attacked the synagogue in Michigan. But many in this town say they believe it was revenge. Several said anyone would want to avenge the killing of their entire family. 

Ibrahim Zeih, a soccer coach of one of the killed brothers, says he understands the anger but that it's not an excuse to kill other innocent people so far away. 

"We're not against Jews as Jews," Zeih says. "We are against the Israelis who are killing us daily." 

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Related:

ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MICHIGAN TERRORISM

What the hell is this? I’m sorry—who cares? I couldn’t care less that his terrorist family got turned into an ashtray. I don’t. They deserved to die, as did he. One less terrorist in the world, and I’m damn rejoicing.  

Thank you, NPR, for reminding us why you got defunded. 

And burn in hell, Ghazali, and the rest of your terrorist POS family. 


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