Trump Declares Victory in Iran War

The Trump White House and the Department of War have been giving constant updates on the war in Iran. The aerial assault has crippled the Iranian regime, killed most of their leaders, and we have total air supremacy. That’s the ballgame. The mission of Operation Epic Fury is military only, destroying its ballistic missile capabilities, degrading Tehran’s proxies, and forever destroying their nuclear weapons ambitions. We’ve done that, which is why President Trump declared victory in Kentucky yesterday.

NOW - Trump declares "we've won" the Iran War. pic.twitter.com/vx0J9Z9SJr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2026

Trump on Iran: "For them, it's a war. For us, it's turned out to be easier than we thought... They had thousands of missiles — seven, eight thousand missiles. We got many of them before they got to launch... we're knocking out the drone plants."



pic.twitter.com/8x8UYKi89j — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2026

Of course, the media did their thing, saying this was done without evidence. Guys, are you kidding me? Are you rooting for the terrorists, because only idiots would say that, or those who are unpatriotic? Oh, wait; I forgot—this is the establishment media.

MISSION UPDATE:



📉 Iranian ballistic missile attacks down 90%

🎯 5,500+ targets eliminated

✈️ Air superiority secured

🚢 60+ Iranian vessels sunk/destroyed

❌ All 4 Soleimani-class warships taken out



When America acts, the world gets safer. pic.twitter.com/jHQqVQmpd3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 11, 2026

The president was holding a rally touting his economic agenda, but you know, Trump will go wherever he wants to go during these events.

