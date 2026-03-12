Trump Declares Victory in Iran War

Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
BREAKING: Active Shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan
BREAKING: Active Shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken...
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
VIP
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks...
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid of This Loser’
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid...
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of...
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is Up To
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Tipsheet

Trump Declares Victory in Iran War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 12, 2026 7:00 AM
Trump Declares Victory in Iran War
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Trump White House and the Department of War have been giving constant updates on the war in Iran. The aerial assault has crippled the Iranian regime, killed most of their leaders, and we have total air supremacy. That’s the ballgame. The mission of Operation Epic Fury is military only, destroying its ballistic missile capabilities, degrading Tehran’s proxies, and forever destroying their nuclear weapons ambitions. We’ve done that, which is why President Trump declared victory in Kentucky yesterday.

Advertisement

Of course, the media did their thing, saying this was done without evidence. Guys, are you kidding me? Are you rooting for the terrorists, because only idiots would say that, or those who are unpatriotic? Oh, wait; I forgot—this is the establishment media. 

Recommended

Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN WHITE HOUSE DEPARTMENT OF WAR OPERATION EPIC FURY

The president was holding a rally touting his economic agenda, but you know, Trump will go wherever he wants to go during these events. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason Amy Curtis
Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
Here's What an Israeli Pilot Said to His American Counterpart Before a Bombing Run Matt Vespa
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices Kyle Olson
It’s Not Islamophobia, It’s Islamo-I’m-Sick-of-Hearing-About-It Derek Hunter
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason Amy Curtis
Advertisement