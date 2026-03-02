Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining Up Against Them
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining...
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going to Believe It
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going...
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be Reported
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be...
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the...
VIP
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What...
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Punctuated Living
Punctuated Living
The Law
The Law
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely to Die Soon
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely...
Tipsheet

Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 02, 2026 6:55 AM
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Who’s in charge in Tehran? Who’s manning the ship? You already know the answer: no one. US and Israeli forces launched a flurry of airstrikes on Saturday that decimated the Iranian political and military leadership. The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. Everyone who could lead the country is gone, which President Trump admitted on Sunday. There is no one in charge. Iran is a headless chicken right now (via Associated Press):

Advertisement

Iran’s foreign minister has suggested his country’s military units are acting independently from any central government control after being pressed about attacks on Gulf Arab nations that have served as intermediaries for Tehran in the past.

The comments came in an Al Jazeera interview on Sunday with Abbas Araghchi. 

“What happened in Oman was not our choice. We have already told our, you know, army, armed forces to be careful about the targets that they choose,” Araghchi said. 

“As a matter of fact, our, you know, military units are now in fact independent and somehow isolated and they are acting based on instructions — you know, general instructions — given to them in advance.” 

Already, there have been attacks on Oman, which served as an intermediary in recent nuclear talks with the United States, and on Qatar, which also has negotiated with Tehran and shares a massive offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf with the Islamic Republic. 

Militaries around the world do contingency planning for wars, including what to do if their central governments are affected. 

But Iran is a special case given that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answered only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, controls its vast ballistic missile arsenal and much of its stockpile of bomb-carrying drones. 

Araghchi’s comments also could serve as an excuse for the attacks as well as to try to ease tensions with Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbors, who have grown increasingly enraged by the constant fire targeting them despite efforts at easing tensions in recent years. 

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

There were nearly 1,000 airstrikes in the first 12 hours of this US-Israeli operation. It’s expected to last for days. We’re watching history, folks. Whatever happens next, it’s a new era in Iran. The Islamic Republic is collapsing before our eyes. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next? Matt Vespa
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself Matt Vespa
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining Up Against Them Matt Vespa
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going to Believe It Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement