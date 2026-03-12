Kid Whose Family Was Nearly Wiped Out by Unhinged Trans Shooter Just Had a Great Moment

Last February, tragedy struck Pawtucket, Rhode Island, when a deranged transgender, ‘Roberta Dorgano,’ targeted his family during a hockey game. ‘Dorgano’ targeted his ex-wife and son. The grandfather was also killed, with the shooter committing suicide after his senseless attack.

Yet, with tragedy comes resilience, and the shooter’s son, Colin Dorgan, showed that last night, sending his team to the Rhode Island Division II hockey final with this overtime goal (via ESPN):

We witnessed one of the most amazing moments you'll ever see at a high school event tonight at Schneider Arena.



Colin Dorgan, who lost his mother, brother & grandfather in the Lynch Arena shooting last month, scores a 2OT game-winner to send his team to the @RIIL_sports D-II… pic.twitter.com/wU8rBe9F2d — Nick Coit (@NickCoit) March 12, 2026

Incredible story. A kid whose mother, brother, and grandfather were killed by the trans terrorist in the Rhode Island shooting last month scored the game winning goal in the state semifinal. Unreal grit and resilience. https://t.co/eVIIhqS1AT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2026

What a moment. Colin Dorgan, wearing a patch on his chest with the initials of his mom, brother and grandfather, scores the game-winning goal in double overtime, sending his team to the championship. @KaylaFishTV @coreywelch



Don't miss it tonight on 12 News. pic.twitter.com/N4bX8r5SBg — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) March 12, 2026

The hockey player who lost three family members in a mass shooting at a Rhode Island rink last month played the role of hero for his team Wednesday night. Senior Colin Dorgan scored on a breakaway in double overtime, lifting Blackstone Valley Co-op to a 3-2 victory over Portsmouth and advancing into the Rhode Island Division 2 hockey final. "Greatest moment of my life," Dorgan told WPRI TV after his goal sent teammates pouring onto the ice in celebration and fans at Schneider Arena in Providence roaring with applause. A month earlier, Dorgan's brother, mother and grandfather were killed when a shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, opened fire on spectators at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during Blackstone Valley's senior day game. Officials have said the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gun wound, was specifically targeting family members. Two others were critically injured. […] "The biggest thing for us after the tragedy took place was to keep them together as a family," coach Chris Librizzi told WPRI. "

“How much better can that be, right there?" added Coach Librizzi.

Very true, coach. Nothing else needs to be said.

Rhode Island hockey star, whose trans father gunned down family, scores game-winning goal - sending team to championship https://t.co/nchEVOP7hO pic.twitter.com/QaFOhxzra7 — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2026

