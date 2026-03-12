Kid Whose Family Was Nearly Wiped Out by Unhinged Trans Shooter Just Had a Great Moment

Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
BREAKING: Active Shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan
BREAKING: Active Shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken...
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
VIP
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks...
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid of This Loser’
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid...
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of...
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is Up To
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Tipsheet

Kid Whose Family Was Nearly Wiped Out by Unhinged Trans Shooter Just Had a Great Moment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 12, 2026 6:30 AM
Kid Whose Family Was Nearly Wiped Out by Unhinged Trans Shooter Just Had a Great Moment
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Last February, tragedy struck Pawtucket, Rhode Island, when a deranged transgender, ‘Roberta Dorgano,’ targeted his family during a hockey game. ‘Dorgano’ targeted his ex-wife and son. The grandfather was also killed, with the shooter committing suicide after his senseless attack. 

Advertisement

Yet, with tragedy comes resilience, and the shooter’s son, Colin Dorgan, showed that last night, sending his team to the Rhode Island Division II hockey final with this overtime goal (via ESPN): 

The hockey player who lost three family members in a mass shooting at a Rhode Island rink last month played the role of hero for his team Wednesday night. 

Senior Colin Dorgan scored on a breakaway in double overtime, lifting Blackstone Valley Co-op to a 3-2 victory over Portsmouth and advancing into the Rhode Island Division 2 hockey final. 

"Greatest moment of my life," Dorgan told WPRI TV after his goal sent teammates pouring onto the ice in celebration and fans at Schneider Arena in Providence roaring with applause. 

A month earlier, Dorgan's brother, mother and grandfather were killed when a shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, opened fire on spectators at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during Blackstone Valley's senior day game. Officials have said the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gun wound, was specifically targeting family members. Two others were critically injured. 

[…] 

"The biggest thing for us after the tragedy took place was to keep them together as a family," coach Chris Librizzi told WPRI. " 

Recommended

Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING RHODE ISLAND SPORTS TRANSGENDER

“How much better can that be, right there?" added Coach Librizzi.  

Very true, coach. Nothing else needs to be said. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason Amy Curtis
Here's What an Israeli Pilot Said to His American Counterpart Before a Bombing Run Matt Vespa
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices Kyle Olson
It’s Not Islamophobia, It’s Islamo-I’m-Sick-of-Hearing-About-It Derek Hunter
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement