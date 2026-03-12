The Negotiations to Reopen the Department of Homeland Security Are NOT Going Well

Only a party that would nominate a man who was half-brain-dead would think this is good politics. Democrats think keeping the Department of Homeland Security closed while we’re under threat from terrorist reprisals is fine. We’ve had multiple terror-related incidents, some of which have cost lives, but they don’t care.

Advertisement

We’re dealing with an unhinged mob of traitors and invaders—that’s the Democratic Party. This partial shutdown of DHS won’t stop the ICE raids, which are funded through 2029. It will hurt us, as we’re open to attack, and TSA agents, who are once again the Democrats’ punching bag (via NOTUS):

With Transportation Security Administration shortages leading to longer lines at airports across the country, Democrats and Republicans are no closer to a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security. It’s unclear whether Democrats even plan to continue trading offers with the White House. Negotiations have been at a standstill since the White House sent Democrats what it called a “serious counter offer” on Feb. 26. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the agency’s secretary, Kristi Noem, would be replaced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin didn’t lead to a deal. Ongoing effects from the shutdown haven’t either. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said Wednesday that talks between the Senate and the White House don’t seem to be progressing at all. “[Senate Majority Leader John] Thune keeps passing it off to the White House,” Durbin told NOTUS. “I assume he understands that unless the president approves it, it’s not going forward. And I don’t think there is an exchange of dialogue between Democrats and the White House going on.” When asked if Democrats will respond to the White House’s most recent offer, Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, did not say. “We have been telling the [White House] what our needs are and are waiting to hear from them,” Murray told reporters Wednesday. […] Both sides are frustrated by the lack of movement. Thune and Murray sparred on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon after the Democratic senator moved to fund the agencies under DHS, with the exception of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection. Britt also proposed a continuing resolution to extend current DHS funding levels. “Look, this bill needs to move together and law enforcement is an important function of the federal government,” Thune told reporters Wednesday. “The question that should be posed to Democrats is, if they’re so interested in reforms, why do they want us to do something like that, which does nothing to reform ICE?” Democrats are asking that any bill to fund DHS include certain reforms to ICE and CBP, including requirements for judicial warrants, limits on officers wearing masks and an end to roving patrols. Their demands came after federal immigration agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minnesota.

Judicial warrants in these circumstances are not practical, even The Washington Post’s editorial board admitted that, but the attitude the Left has here is atrocious. They want a terror attack; it would be another thing to hit Trump on, though it wouldn’t work.

You can’t work with a party that thinks DHS isn’t critical to defending American soil.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.