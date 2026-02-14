Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned

Kathy Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs' top attorney, is leaving due to her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late New York financier and convicted child predator, who was found dead in his cell in August 2019. Numerous files and communications related to this man have been released. This development is unwelcome, especially to Democrats, who were hoping to find incriminating evidence to use against Donald Trump. However, these emails have mostly cast Democrats and their allies in a negative light, with Ruemmler being the latest example.

Advertisement

She’s not just a top Goldman attorney; she was Obama’s White House counsel, something that the media is either ignoring or whispering at the last moment. The narrative defending Ms. Ruemmler was that her relationship with Epstein was professional. The new text and emails suggested something else (via NYT):

Where did she work when she was actually sending these emails, Erin?



You seem to have left that part out. https://t.co/WQYl3pt0oN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 13, 2026

You mean former Obama White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler?



Kinda weird how you left out that Obama’s top lawyer was Epstein’s fixer. https://t.co/PcnfX4StEu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 13, 2026

Goldman Sachs’s top lawyer, Kathryn Ruemmler, resigned on Thursday in the wake of the Justice Department’s release of emails and other material that revealed her extensive relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier. Ms. Ruemmler and representatives for Goldman said for years that she had a strictly professional relationship with Mr. Epstein, a convicted sex offender. But emails, text messages and photographs released late last month upended that narrative, leading to Ms. Ruemmler’s sudden resignation, which surprised many at the firm. Before joining Goldman in 2020, Ms. Ruemmler was a counselor, confidante and friend to Mr. Epstein, the documents showed. She advised him on how to respond to tough questions about his sex crimes, discussed her dating life, advised him on how to avoid unflattering media scrutiny and addressed him as “sweetie” and “Uncle Jeffrey.” Mr. Epstein, in turn, provided career advice on her move to Goldman, introduced her to well-known businesspeople and showered her with gifts of spa treatments, high-end travel and Hermès luxury items. In total, Ms. Ruemmler was mentioned in more than 10,000 of the documents released by the Justice Department.

“Uncle Jeffrey”?

Ruemmler isn’t leaving Goldman immediately. She will serve until the end of June.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.