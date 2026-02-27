DHS Slaps Down Baltimore Sun Over Fake News About Recent ICE Arrest

All these stories are consistently similar, featuring headlines that portray Immigration and Customs Enforcement negatively, infused with hyper-emotional accounts of a raid tearing a family apart. Subsequently, we discover that the suspect in custody is a creep with a lengthy rap sheet stretching across the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The Baltimore Sun had this piece of panic porn for the masses: ‘A Salisbury family says ICE forcibly arrested a father at home, traumatizing children and sparking student protests across local high schools.’

And then, the facts from DHS:

The @baltimoresun is running cover for a CRIMINAL who assaulted law enforcement.



Here are the FACTS:



On February 11, 2026, ICE arrested Carlos Velasquez-Vargas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. ICE targeted him following a tip that he was sexually assaulting his step… https://t.co/JgP8cKfpey — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 25, 2026

On February 11, 2026, ICE arrested Carlos Velasquez-Vargas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. ICE targeted him following a tip that he was sexually assaulting his step daughter. This illegal alien’s past criminal history includes charges for domestic assault, assault, and illegal re-entry — a felony. During the arrest, Velasquez-Vargas attempted to evade arrest and ASSAULTED an officer by slamming a door on him several times. Velasquez-Vargas has displayed a complete disregard for our nation’s immigration laws. He was previously removed THREE times. On an unknown date, at an unknown time and location, Velasquez-Vargas illegally re-entered the U.S. a fourth time at an unknown time and location. ICE re-instated his final order of removal and removed him from the U.S. on February 20, 2026. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens like Velasquez-Vargas are not welcome in our communities.

Additionally, discussing ICE raids occurring at homes is not new. That's not accurate at all. It occurred frequently during Obama's administration. In truth, the current actions of ICE enforcing laws and deporting illegal aliens have been ongoing for years.

I have a sense that a lot of leftists think ICE was created by Trump. It wasn’t.

