VIP
Being Emotionally Incontinent Does Not Help
Will Trump Invoke the Insurrection Act? He Gave His Answer Last Night
Watch This Lefty Commentator Get Wrecked Over This Tweet About Palestinians and Hamas
Watch a Lib CNN Guest Walk Right Into a Trap Discussing the Ongoing...
Police Theft
The Reality of the Middle East
Guess When Catholic Cardinals Are Touted for Their Moral Authority?
Thank You, Michael Reagan
The Heritage Foundation Isn't Going Anywhere
Phasing Out State Income Tax Key to Success in Dying Blue States
Democrats Celebrate Their Earmarks
Leftists Upset About Trump’s Second Term, but Not Biden’s Disastrous Reign
Blood Is the Last Currency of Iran's Failing Theocracy
The Ten Commandments Are Coming Back to Public Schools
Tipsheet

LA Times Reported That ICE Busted Into Homes Without Warrants, Made Kids Cry. Guess Who Was President?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 21, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

What’s happening here? In 2016, the LA Times reported on an ICE raid in Georgia. Federal agents barged into this woman’s home looking for someone who shouldn’t be here. They scoured the property, kids were crying—it would be an event where hordes of friendless, white, crusty liberals would’ve swarmed and harassed these agents who are enforcing federal immigration laws. 

Advertisement

Notice the difference? Exactly, there’s none to be found here vis-à-vis ICE enforcing the law, except the president was a black Democrat. It’s (D)ifferent, you see: 

The detentions of at least 11 families across the country marked the first day of an effort by the government to find and deport Central American migrants who sought refuge in the U.S. and stayed illegally, immigrant advocates said… 

[…] 

In Norcross, Ga., on Saturday, Joanna Gutierrez said her niece and niece’s 9-year-old son were taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who arrived in an unmarked car and presented Gutierrez with a warrant for a man she didn’t know. 

Gutierrez says she told the agents they needed a warrant to enter her home. They told her they didn’t, she says, and walked inside, checking every room in the house and waking her children. “They were shaking from fear,” Gutierrez said of the children in a phone interview Saturday night. 

After searching the house, the agents showed Gutierrez a photo of her niece, 30-year-old Ana Lizet Mejia. Mejia fled Honduras when her brother was killed by gangs. She entered the U.S. illegally with her son as part of a wave of Central American migrants seeking refuge from violence in the summer of 2014.

Recommended

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

ICE is not new, you left-wing clowns. I get a feeling that a lot of liberals think ICE is a Trump-era law enforcement agency. It’s not, but the Democratic Party has become more insane since 2016.  

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Watch a Lib CNN Guest Walk Right Into a Trap Discussing the Ongoing ICE Operations Matt Vespa
There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies Joseph Chalfant
Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
Being Emotionally Incontinent Does Not Help Kurt Schlichter
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio. There's Just One Problem. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Advertisement