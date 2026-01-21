LA Times Reported That ICE Busted Into Homes Without Warrants, Made Kids Cry. Guess Who Was President?

What’s happening here? In 2016, the LA Times reported on an ICE raid in Georgia. Federal agents barged into this woman’s home looking for someone who shouldn’t be here. They scoured the property, kids were crying—it would be an event where hordes of friendless, white, crusty liberals would’ve swarmed and harassed these agents who are enforcing federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

Notice the difference? Exactly, there’s none to be found here vis-à-vis ICE enforcing the law, except the president was a black Democrat. It’s (D)ifferent, you see:

The detentions of at least 11 families across the country marked the first day of an effort by the government to find and deport Central American migrants who sought refuge in the U.S. and stayed illegally, immigrant advocates said… […] In Norcross, Ga., on Saturday, Joanna Gutierrez said her niece and niece’s 9-year-old son were taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who arrived in an unmarked car and presented Gutierrez with a warrant for a man she didn’t know. Gutierrez says she told the agents they needed a warrant to enter her home. They told her they didn’t, she says, and walked inside, checking every room in the house and waking her children. “They were shaking from fear,” Gutierrez said of the children in a phone interview Saturday night. After searching the house, the agents showed Gutierrez a photo of her niece, 30-year-old Ana Lizet Mejia. Mejia fled Honduras when her brother was killed by gangs. She entered the U.S. illegally with her son as part of a wave of Central American migrants seeking refuge from violence in the summer of 2014.

ICE is not new, you left-wing clowns. I get a feeling that a lot of liberals think ICE is a Trump-era law enforcement agency. It’s not, but the Democratic Party has become more insane since 2016.

No, this is not AI.



2011. President Obama goes to the border and touts his border security and immigration law enforcement efforts.



He actually talked about building a fence along the border. He also talked about deportations.



Obama: As long as the laws are on the books, it's… pic.twitter.com/ScNNKfh6gl — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 14, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!