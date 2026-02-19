Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map
Stolen Ambulance Rammed into DHS Building in Utah

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 19, 2026 8:14 PM
Stolen Ambulance Rammed into DHS Building in Utah
AP Photo/John Amis

Someone allegedly stole an ambulance and then rammed it into a Department of Homeland Security building in Utah last night.

Local police said that someone stole the ambulance from St. Luke's and drove it into the North Portico building that was leased to DHS. 

The suspect dumped gasoline in and around the ambulance but couldn't ignite the accelerant before law enforcement arrived and the suspect ran away. 

The gas cans were reportedly stowed in vegetation near the building. 


Law enforcement condemned the failed attack. 

"The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle not only created risk to responding personnel, but it also temporarily removed a critical medical resource from the community," Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told media during a news conference.

This appears to be the latest Leftist attack against the Department of Homeland Security. 

