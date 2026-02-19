Stolen Ambulance Rammed into DHS Building in Utah

Someone allegedly stole an ambulance and then rammed it into a Department of Homeland Security building in Utah last night.

Local police said that someone stole the ambulance from St. Luke's and drove it into the North Portico building that was leased to DHS.

Advertisement

The suspect dumped gasoline in and around the ambulance but couldn't ignite the accelerant before law enforcement arrived and the suspect ran away.

The gas cans were reportedly stowed in vegetation near the building.

#BREAKING: Suspect rammed stolen, gas-filled ambulance into Idaho federal building in attempted terror attack targeting DHS agents. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 20, 2026

🚨Leftwing terrorism in Meridian Idaho.



St Luke’s hospital was in the process of leasing a building to DHS.



Someone STOLE an ambulance, crashed it into St Luke’s office, and began to try to set it on fire last night.



Article: https://t.co/mFkgtUl3bg



Police dispatch: pic.twitter.com/WWRTJyVO8E — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) February 19, 2026





🚨BREAKING: Ambulance stolen, loaded with staged gas cans and driven into a DHS office in Idaho in what police believe was an attempted arson attack by Domestic Terrorists to kill ICE.



This is a direct result of the continued “Nazi” rhetoric and demonization of ICE by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/Rga6uZlGTW — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 19, 2026

Law enforcement condemned the failed attack.

"The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle not only created risk to responding personnel, but it also temporarily removed a critical medical resource from the community," Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told media during a news conference.

This appears to be the latest Leftist attack against the Department of Homeland Security.

🚨Breaking Meridian, ID: Someone stole an ambulance and drove it into the DHS Portico Office Building last night.



Suspect still at large at this time. Federal agents can be seen in the first clip scanning the office area for the suspect along with a paramedic's 911 call. pic.twitter.com/Lwnu2Py1dH — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 19, 2026