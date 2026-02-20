Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs

We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are...
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for M...
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Mi...
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 20, 2026 11:05 AM
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Earlier today, Amy shared that the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration's tariffs. Yet, have no fear; George Washington University Law School professor and legal scholar Jonathan Turley said this isn’t over. The administration can still impose tariffs through other statutes. 

Advertisement

“The administration has other tools in its toolbox. It can actually impose tariffs under other statutes,” he said. Turley also said there’s plenty of runway for the Trump White House in this area of economic policy.  

It’s still a gut punch, but this fight isn’t over.

From Amy earlier today: 

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

JONATHAN TURLEY SUPREME COURT TARIFFS TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

In a 6-3 decision, the Court stated that the president cannot impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett aligned with the liberal justices, while Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented: 

The decision affirms critics’ arguments that tariffs function as taxes and that the Constitution vests the power to levy taxes in Congress, not the president. The ruling could significantly reshape trade policy by forcing future administrations to seek legislative approval before imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers. 

Those critics said tariffs are a tax and that the power to levy taxes is a Congressional power, and that the Trump tariffs were an end-run around Congress. Some Republicans, including Reps. Kevin Kiley of California and Thomas Massie of Kentucky vowed to tank a procedural vote on a rule proposed by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson that would ban Congressional challenges to tariffs. On February 12, six Republicans joined Democrats to pass a resolution condemning President Trump's tariffs against Canada. “Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!” President Trump said on Truth Social around the time of the House vote. 

The Trump administration argued that the IEEPA emergency powers are intentionally broad so the president can respond quickly to national emergencies, and that restricting his power would weaken leverage in negotiations and national-security disputes. That was the worry expressed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to Reuters. 

Advertisement

The president has repeatedly stated that he views tariffs as a national defense mechanism. 

 LEARNING RESOURCES, INC., ET AL. v. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ET AL.  by  Matt Vespa 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs Amy Curtis
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa
The Trump Team Got a Serious Briefing on the 2026 Midterms This Week. Here Are the Details. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement