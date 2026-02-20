The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please...
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are...
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for M...
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Mi...
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 10:10 AM
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After weeks of waiting, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration in a decision addressing whether President Trump had authority to impose sweeping tariffs without congressional approval.

Advertisement

At the heart of the issue was whether President Trump had such authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law that allows presidents to take economic actions during a national emergency and to impose broad tariffs without Congress passing tariff laws.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by imposing broad tariffs without congressional approval, placing new limits on the executive branch’s ability to use tariffs as a unilateral economic tool. You can read the ruling here.

The decision affirms critics’ arguments that tariffs function as taxes and that the Constitution vests the power to levy taxes in Congress, not the president. The ruling could significantly reshape trade policy by forcing future administrations to seek legislative approval before imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers.

Those critics said tariffs are a tax and that the power to levy taxes is a Congressional power, and that the Trump tariffs were an end-run around Congress. Some Republicans, including Reps. Kevin Kiley of California and Thomas Massie of Kentucky vowed to tank a procedural vote on a rule proposed by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson that would ban Congressional challenges to tariffs. On February 12, six Republicans joined Democrats to pass a resolution condemning President Trump's tariffs against Canada. “Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!” President Trump said on Truth Social around the time of the House vote.

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY SUPREME COURT TARIFFS

The Trump administration argued that the IEEPA emergency powers are intentionally broad so the president can respond quickly to national emergencies, and that restricting his power would weaken leverage in negotiations and national-security disputes. That was the worry expressed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to Reuters.

"What is not in doubt is our ability to continue collecting tariffs at roughly the same level in terms of overall revenue," Bessent said at an Economic Club of Minnesota event. "What is in doubt, and it's a real change for the American people, was the president loses flexibility to use tariffs, both for national security, for negotiating leverage." 

On February 9, Bessent said President Trump's plan was working, telling Fox News, "The Trump economy is delivering for the American people, that we have strong growth, and the inflation is, in fact, coming down. The past three months, inflation is 2.1 percent, close to the Federal Reserve's target. And a measure called trueflation, which is daily observations, now is below one percent. So inflation down, strong growth, stocks at a record high, and the lowest crime rate in over 100 years.

There were also concerns about how the market would react if the Supreme Court ruled against the tariffs, with Reuters reporting that the U.S. could face massive refund litigation costing up to $200 billion. President Trump himself warned that overruling his tariffs would cause economic disaster, telling reporters in November that, "There would be an economic disaster. It would be a national security disaster if we lost the case in the Supreme Court."

Advertisement

The ruling may not end the policy debate over tariffs, but it redraws the constitutional boundaries for imposing them. Any future effort to implement sweeping trade measures under emergency authority will now face both legal and political scrutiny. But there are still avenues that the Trump administration can explore, including Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose temporary tariffs of up to 15 percent for up to 150 days without Congress, or Section 301 of the same act, which allows tariffs in the case of unfair trade practices by foreign nations.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa
The Trump Team Got a Serious Briefing on the 2026 Midterms This Week. Here Are the Details. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement