Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack

Joe shared the story yesterday: a terrible shooting occurred at an ice hockey rink in Rhode Island, involving a domestic murder-suicide. The shooter was a biological man who was pretending to be a woman named Roberta Esposito but was born Robert Dorgan.

NEW: The man who opened fire in a Rhode Island ice arena shot and killed his wife and shot two of his kids before turning the gun on himself, according to Fox News.



The incident is being called a "domestic violence" altercation that turned deadly, according to the outlet.



All… pic.twitter.com/QXKOMa3D9M — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: The suspected shooter at the Rhode Island hockey arena was a father who may have been dressed in women’s clothing, according to local news reports. Three people, including the suspect, are parshed. Police say the attack appears to have been targeted and may stem from… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 17, 2026

Transgender who shot up the hockey rink wanted a Marjorie Taylor Green and Thomas Massie Presidency.



I dont make the rules. pic.twitter.com/Q8w416TH4L — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) February 17, 2026

BREAKING: The suspect in the Rhode Island shooting has indeed been confirmed as a man who went through gender reassignment surgery-- which his ex-wife cited in their divorce papers along with "narcissistic+personality disorder traits."



His ex-Father in Law was also arrested a… pic.twitter.com/HfCaUdwFnU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2026

This is the X account of the Pawtucket high school hockey game shooter, according to the New York Post. Police said the shooter's name was Robert Dorgan and he/she went by the name Roberta Esposito. The shooter shot family members and a family friend, then himself/herself.

(h/t… pic.twitter.com/rCTsGL9x2v — Steve Lookner (@lookner) February 17, 2026

Dorgan shot and killed his wife and three of his children. Three others were also injured in the attack and are in critical condition.

We also got a glimpse into his social media activity, and you know the saying, ‘there’s always a tweet.’ Well, look what Dorgan posted before his attack:

Things a dude in women’s clothing says online before publicly executing his wife and KIDS. pic.twitter.com/CTGovXeRH8 — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) February 17, 2026

The shooter also had a slew of mental health issues:

Good local reporting here.



Court records detail the trans shooter’s medical history — he had full blown gender-reassignment surgery.



His wife filed for divorce citing his “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.”https://t.co/IwnhNvvbK7 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 17, 2026

