Tipsheet

Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 17, 2026 6:50 AM
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Joe shared the story yesterday: a terrible shooting occurred at an ice hockey rink in Rhode Island, involving a domestic murder-suicide. The shooter was a biological man who was pretending to be a woman named Roberta Esposito but was born Robert Dorgan.  

Dorgan shot and killed his wife and three of his children. Three others were also injured in the attack and are in critical condition.  

We also got a glimpse into his social media activity, and you know the saying, ‘there’s always a tweet.’ Well, look what Dorgan posted before his attack:

The shooter also had a slew of mental health issues:

