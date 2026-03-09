Seriously? This Is What Jake Tapper Is Concerned About Right Now in Iran?

Amid the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, CNN’s Jake Tapper said over the weekend that one of his chief concerns is the environmental damage Iranians could face from American and Israeli strikes. Even as U.S. soldiers continue risking their lives in what may become one of the most consequential decisions of the second Trump administration, one that could reshape the Middle East as we know it.

CNN cares more about covering the air quality in Iran than the destruction of a murderous regime:



Jake Tapper: "There's thick black smoke and oil raining from the sky [in Iran]...What are the health impacts from these strikes on fuel sites?"



Chris Wright: "I would focus on the… pic.twitter.com/TwVa3FKgvM — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 8, 2026

"There's thick black smoke and oil raining from the sky. One resident told CNN, it quote, 'feels like we're suffocating,'" Tapper said. "I know that the president has voiced a concern for the Iranian people in the last few months. You are a former energy executive. What are the health impacts from these strikes on fuel sites?"

Chris Wright, the Secretary of Energy, was not pleased with the question. Rather than focusing on Tapper's environmental concerns, the secretary blasted the question, and chose to spend his time focusing on the crimes of the Iranian regime and the direct effect they have had on the lives of Americans.

"Yeah, of course, there's air quality impacts of that," Wright said. "But I would focus on the thousands of American soldiers that the Iranian regime has killed over the years."

They opened their regime by kidnapping 66 Americans and holding them hostage for over a year. Three years later, they killed hundreds of Marines in Beirut [...] And then they continued that through IED bombs in Iraq. So this is a murderous regime. In fact, they recently killed somewhere between 10 and 30 thousand of their own citizens protesting their murderous regime.

"So that's a far greater worry than, you know, than a few days of lower air quality in Tehran," Wright added. "They're just not even on the same magnitude."

