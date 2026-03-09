FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers

VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the...
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's...
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw...
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Tipsheet

FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 09, 2026 3:15 PM
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

The FBI on Sunday raided the homes of two men allegedly connected to an incident which involved an explosive device during a protest in front of the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Saturday when conservative social media influencer Jake Lang held an anti-Islam rally near Gracie Mansion. Some among the counterprotesters demonstrating against Lang’s rally allegedly threw an improvised explosive device.

From WPVI:

Six people were arrested Saturday in New York City following a dueling protest outside Gracie Mansion, and federal authorities have launched a terrorism investigation.

Two of those arrested are from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and remain in custody.

On Sunday, FBI agents searched the homes of 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi in Newtown and 18-year-old Emir Balat in Langhorne.

The searches came after the NYPD said at least one improvised explosive device was deployed during the protest, with additional devices now under investigation.

"Nothing like this happens around here. So it's pretty scary," Newtown neighbor Pamela Pulsinelli said.

Residents reported seeing agents detain a male outside Kayumi's home.

"Coming out with his arms up and being handcuffed and put into the van. Insane," Pulsinelli said.

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI NEW YORK TERRORISM

The authorities say the two men confronted Lang during the protest and “handled and deployed two explosive devices.” Witnesses saw “flames and smoke as it traveled through the air before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers,” WPVI reported.

Police say the device that was thrown was a jar wrapped in black tape and packed full of nuts, bolts, and screws and was capable of causing serious injury or death. The anti-Islam group stood on one side while the larger group of counterprotesters gathered on the other.

The situation escalated after one of the anti-Islam demonstrators used pepper spray, according to The Associated Press.

A counterprotester demonstrating against a “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” event Saturday lit and threw a device containing nuts, bolts and screws at the protesting crowd after someone from that group used pepper spray on the counterprotest, police said.

Police are investigating the incident that started late Saturday morning when someone from the anti-Islam protest associated with conservative influencer Jake Lang shot pepper spray into a counterprotesting group near the mayoral residence Gracie Mansion, Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tensions continued to heighten, she said, when someone in the counterprotest lit and threw a device she described as smaller than a football into the protesting crowd of about 20 people.

The device struck a barrier and extinguished itself “a few feet from police officers,” she said. The same person then ran, and another person gave a him a second device, which he then dropped. The devices, which Tisch said were smaller than a football, were wrapped in black tape with nuts, bolts, and screws, as well as a hobby fuse that could be lit. She said it was unclear if they were functioning devices or a hoax.

Advertisement

Police arrested two suspected of throwing the explosive device and several others on charges including disorderly conduct and assault. One of the suspects said he wanted the attack to be more deadly than the Boston Marathon bombing, according to the federal complaint.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police Amy Curtis
Here's How the Left Will Ban Dogs to Appease Islamists Amy Curtis
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran Jeff Charles
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement