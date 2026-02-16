VIP
Tipsheet

Police Confirm Reports That Rhode Island Shooter Was Transgender

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 16, 2026 8:42 PM
Police Confirm Reports That Rhode Island Shooter Was Transgender
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Police have identified the shooter of the Rhode Island family murder-suicide that took place in a hockey rink on Monday afternoon.

“What I can say right now [is] that we have identified the person—the suspect—by a birth name,” Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said in a press conference. “The birth name was Robert Dorgan. We have also learned that the person does go by the name Roberta [and] also uses the last name of Esposito.”

Local outlets previously reported that the shooter, now known to be Dorgan, was thought to be a man wearing women’s clothing. Speculation then grew online as those on social media raced to name the suspect. Many have identified a Rhode Island-based account promoting transgender ideology with a nearly identical name of "Roberta Dorgano" that threatened violence against conservatives for their anti-transgender beliefs just one day before the shooting took place.

Dorgan reportedly entered the rink where a family member was playing in a hockey game and opened fire on his family before turning the gun on himself. Audio from the incident indicated that 11 shots were fired while players and crowd members attempted to escape. An alternative angle shows a man attempting to wrestle Dorgan to the ground. Goncalves says that the heroic actions from the man likely saved lives.

Three individuals are confirmed to be deceased, including the gunmen, with a further three in critical condition. One of the dead includes a “family friend” of Dorgan, according to police, and the other is assumed to be the wife of Dorgan.

One woman spoke to reporters after exiting a police station claiming to be Dorgan’s daughter, claiming that his mental health led to the heinous act, stating that, “He was very sick.”

“My father was the shooter,” she said. “He shot my family and he’s dead now. He has mental health issues.”

No motive has been released by authorities, who say that the matter is still under investigation.

