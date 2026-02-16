Rhode Island Man Kills Family at Skating Rink in Murder-Suicide

A shooting has occurred at a Rhode Island hockey rink during a game in an apparent domestic muder-suicide that has left multiple family members dead.

BREAKING: 3 dead, including suspect, 3 critically injured in family-related shooting at ice rink in Rhode Island — BNO News (@BNONews) February 16, 2026

BREAKING: New footage shows moment shooting erupts at ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island https://t.co/X84VKgPq66 pic.twitter.com/q8ldyzCIb4 — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) February 16, 2026

BREAKING: Multiple people shot at Rhode Island ice skating rink. Officials say suspect is dead: reports. — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 16, 2026

officials give update on the Pawtucket ice rink shooting.



pic.twitter.com/Qi0TBitntm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2026

Initial reports indicate that three individuals are deceased, including the gunman, who killed his wife and shot three of his children during a domestic incident, according to Fox News. Three individuals are said to be hospitalized and are in critical condition. Video of the incident shows upwards of 10 shots ringing out as players and observers scatter and hide.

UPDATE: Young girl shot dead, 4 hospitalized in Pawtucket ice rink shooting; shooter also dead



pic.twitter.com/wCNBBPUbWr https://t.co/phv6KjAC1u — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) February 16, 2026

Local police, paramedics, and the FBI all arrived on the scene.

NOW: Heavy police response to shooting at indoor ice skating rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island; suspect dead, multiple shot — WPRI



📹 ThatGuy401 https://t.co/9ftZoh7FBe pic.twitter.com/OWF4uV2yhB — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) February 16, 2026

"I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as the Rhode Island State Police who are working with local law enforcement," Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said in a statement on social media. "I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved."

We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as @RIStatePolice who are working with local law enforcement.



I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) February 16, 2026

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

