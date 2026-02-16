VIP
Rhode Island Man Kills Family at Skating Rink in Murder-Suicide

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 16, 2026 4:21 PM
Rhode Island Man Kills Family at Skating Rink in Murder-Suicide
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

A shooting has occurred at a Rhode Island hockey rink during a game in an apparent domestic muder-suicide that has left multiple family members dead.

Initial reports indicate that three individuals are deceased, including the gunman, who killed his wife and shot three of his children during a domestic incident, according to Fox News. Three individuals are said to be hospitalized and are in critical condition. Video of the incident shows upwards of 10 shots ringing out as players and observers scatter and hide.

Local police, paramedics, and the FBI all arrived on the scene.

"I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as the Rhode Island State Police who are working with local law enforcement," Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said in a statement on social media. "I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved."

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

