Men Are Going to Strike Back
Wait, That's Why Dems Are Scared About ICE Agents Wearing Body Cams
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense
Some Guy Wanted to Test Something at an Anti-ICE Rally. Their Reaction Says...
The Trump Team Quoted the Perfect TV Show to Defend a Proposed WH...
Democrats Have Earned All the Bad Things
Canadian PM Carney Just Announced a Plan to Make Canadian Inflation Worse
CA Governor Election 2026: Bianco or Hilton
Same Old, Same Old
The Real Purveyors of Jim Crow
Senior Voters Are Key for a GOP Victory in Midterms
The Deep State’s Inversion Matrix Must Be Seen to Be Defeated
Situational Science and Trans Medicine
Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Horrendous Halftime Show
Tipsheet

Why This Former CNN Reporter Saying He'd Fire Scott Jennings Is Amusing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 09, 2026 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Last week, Mehdi Hassan, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta had a chat about the state of media, which is hilarious given the cast of characters here. It was a Zeteo-sponsored roundtable event. Someone noted how the delicious irony of having “three fired apparatchiks,” who are also horrible, speak about who they would terminate if they ran things was peak entertainment. 

Advertisement

Jim Acosta, of course, was the one who said that he’d fire CNN’s Scott Jennings if the conservative commentator worked for him. Why? Well, for starters, it’s because Jennings drops facts, shreds media narratives, and doesn’t allow nonsensical liberal talking points to fester as fact. Second, we all know Jennings would have wiped the floor with Acosta if he was still employed by CNN.

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

FIRST AMENDMENT JIM ACOSTA JOY REID SCOTT JENNINGS WASHINGTON POST

Joe Concha also noted another layer of comedy about this: since the Washington Post took a hatchet to its newsroom, firing one-third of its staff, the narrative has been that the First Amendment is under threat by President Trump. It’s a silly point since Trump doesn’t run the Post, and the paper has been bleeding revenue and readers for years, but you couch that shoddy narrative with…who you would fire because they don’t agree with you.  

Classic liberal boomerang move. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Some Guy Wanted to Test Something at an Anti-ICE Rally. Their Reaction Says It All. Matt Vespa
Wait, That's Why Dems Are Scared About ICE Agents Wearing Body Cams Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense Matt Vespa
The Trump Team Quoted the Perfect TV Show to Defend a Proposed WH Christopher Columbus Statue Matt Vespa
The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement