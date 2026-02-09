Why This Former CNN Reporter Saying He'd Fire Scott Jennings Is Amusing

Last week, Mehdi Hassan, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta had a chat about the state of media, which is hilarious given the cast of characters here. It was a Zeteo-sponsored roundtable event. Someone noted how the delicious irony of having “three fired apparatchiks,” who are also horrible, speak about who they would terminate if they ran things was peak entertainment.

Jim Acosta, of course, was the one who said that he’d fire CNN’s Scott Jennings if the conservative commentator worked for him. Why? Well, for starters, it’s because Jennings drops facts, shreds media narratives, and doesn’t allow nonsensical liberal talking points to fester as fact. Second, we all know Jennings would have wiped the floor with Acosta if he was still employed by CNN.

Jim Acosta tells Mehdi Hassan and Joy Reid:



"If @ScottJenningsKY worked for me, I'd fire his ass."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/e6MpIpxn7K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026

Three fired apparatchiks -- vile, hateful, repugnant ones at that -- talking about who they would fire is just perfection.



Chef's kiss, @acosta. No notes. https://t.co/jz7NrFrBiG — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 5, 2026

Legacy media: “The First Amendment is under attack!”@acosta: Let’s fire people our team disagrees with!



Irony- all three people on this stage found a way to get fired from CNN and MSNBC… https://t.co/yw67vLyUjD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 5, 2026

Joe Concha also noted another layer of comedy about this: since the Washington Post took a hatchet to its newsroom, firing one-third of its staff, the narrative has been that the First Amendment is under threat by President Trump. It’s a silly point since Trump doesn’t run the Post, and the paper has been bleeding revenue and readers for years, but you couch that shoddy narrative with…who you would fire because they don’t agree with you.

Classic liberal boomerang move.

