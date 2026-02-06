VIP
A Devastating Incident Occured at This Olive Garden...Not Even the Breadsticks Can Save...
It Happened Again: Unhinged Leftists Hurl Racist Attacks on Non-White ICE Agents.
Hey, Kamala Harris, If CNN Is Saying What You Did Was Cringey, You...
A Laid-Off WaPo Reporter Got Dragged Over This Response to Her Termination
Mayor Jacob Frey Had No Good Answers to These Questions From a CNN...
A New Woke Euphemism for 'Women' Just Dropped
Trump Can End America’s Immigration Chaos — If Congress Is Forced to Act
Is This the End of Transgender Hysteria?
If Epstein Did Not Exist, They Would Have Had to Invent Him
Will Falling Birth Rates Mean a More Conservative World?
Economic Diplomacy and the New American Playbook
115 Years After His Birth, Reagan's 'Shining City on a Hill' Is Still...
Who Jeffrey Epstein Really Was and Why the Story Still Matters
Oman Talks: Why Tehran Will Not Yield — and Why the West Must...
Tipsheet

For This GOP Rep, Joining the RSC Was a 'No Brainer'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 06, 2026 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The NBA trade deadline has passed. The NHL has until March 6 for teams to modify their rosters, and the Republican Study Committee is not necessarily engaging in trades, but it’s achieving a similar objective through these actions: increasing depth. 

Advertisement

The Republican Party faces a pivotal election year, and its efforts won't stop with the 2026 midterms. Inaction could jeopardize GOP chances at the polls. We have a plan for Reconciliation 2.0. The Senate must stay committed, though that’s a different story.  

The RSC has welcomed a new member: Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN), a pro-Trump veteran aligned with the president’s goal of reducing living costs inflated by Joe Biden and the Democrats. He focuses on lowering expenses in housing, energy, and healthcare. Notably, energy is vital for kickstarting the economy and decreasing overall costs. In a lengthy statement, Van Epps said joining the RSC was a “no brainer”: 

Once I became a member of Congress, joining the RSC was a no brainer. I wanted to connect and partner with fellow conservatives who are not only like-minded, but who are guided by a deep commitment to the founding principles of this great country. I’m here to get things done and to make a difference and I am confident that under Rep. Pfluger’s leadership, the Republican Study Committee is the place to do that. The RSC’s commitment to limited government, fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense, and preserving traditional values is second to none in Congress and I’m excited to work with them to make our country into a freer and safer place to live for Americans.” 

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ENERGY RECONCILIATION REPUBLICAN PARTY TENNESSEE

RSC Chair August Pfluger (R-TX) is ecstatic. 

“Matt Van Epps spent his career defending this country. Now he's defending American values in Congress. Tennessee sent the Republican Study Committee a conservative who's ready to deliver on the mandate the American people gave us,” he said. “We're proud to have him join our ranks along with over two-thirds of House Republicans.” 

Van Epps has some company from his state, as Rep. Tim Burchett joined last December:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Mayor Jacob Frey Had No Good Answers to These Questions From a CNN Host About ICE Detainers Matt Vespa
A Laid-Off WaPo Reporter Got Dragged Over This Response to Her Termination Matt Vespa
It Happened Again: Unhinged Leftists Hurl Racist Attacks on Non-White ICE Agents. Matt Vespa
Midterm Palpitations Victor Davis Hanson
Hey, Kamala Harris, If CNN Is Saying What You Did Was Cringey, You Know It Was Bad Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement