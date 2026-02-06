For This GOP Rep, Joining the RSC Was a 'No Brainer'

The NBA trade deadline has passed. The NHL has until March 6 for teams to modify their rosters, and the Republican Study Committee is not necessarily engaging in trades, but it’s achieving a similar objective through these actions: increasing depth.

The Republican Party faces a pivotal election year, and its efforts won't stop with the 2026 midterms. Inaction could jeopardize GOP chances at the polls. We have a plan for Reconciliation 2.0. The Senate must stay committed, though that’s a different story.

The RSC has welcomed a new member: Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN), a pro-Trump veteran aligned with the president’s goal of reducing living costs inflated by Joe Biden and the Democrats. He focuses on lowering expenses in housing, energy, and healthcare. Notably, energy is vital for kickstarting the economy and decreasing overall costs. In a lengthy statement, Van Epps said joining the RSC was a “no brainer”:

Once I became a member of Congress, joining the RSC was a no brainer. I wanted to connect and partner with fellow conservatives who are not only like-minded, but who are guided by a deep commitment to the founding principles of this great country. I’m here to get things done and to make a difference and I am confident that under Rep. Pfluger’s leadership, the Republican Study Committee is the place to do that. The RSC’s commitment to limited government, fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense, and preserving traditional values is second to none in Congress and I’m excited to work with them to make our country into a freer and safer place to live for Americans.”

RSC Chair August Pfluger (R-TX) is ecstatic.

“Matt Van Epps spent his career defending this country. Now he's defending American values in Congress. Tennessee sent the Republican Study Committee a conservative who's ready to deliver on the mandate the American people gave us,” he said. “We're proud to have him join our ranks along with over two-thirds of House Republicans.”

Van Epps has some company from his state, as Rep. Tim Burchett joined last December:

