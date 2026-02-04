It's No Shock This Judge Is Trying to Gum Up the Works on Trump's Deportation Agenda

She’s a Biden-appointed judge. That was the first clue, but Judge Ana C. Reyes’s background makes it no surprise that she ruled to halt the deportation and stripping of temporary protected status for some 350,000 Haitians.

Advertisement

Let’s go down memory lane for a second. She’s an abortion extremist who has given tens of thousands to Democrats and has touted representing asylum seekers when awarded 2017’s Woman Lawyer of the Year in DC. Also, follow the money. Oh, and Reyes’ ruling will be challenged in the Supreme Court (via NY Post):

BREAKING: DC based federal judge Ana Reyes (Biden appointee) has just blocked DHS from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000+ Haitians in the U.S. whose legal status was set to expire *tomorrow*, which would have opened them up to deportation and a loss of their… pic.twitter.com/HabvEtFp00 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 3, 2026

A federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from deporting 350,000 Haitians has donated more than $38,000 to Democratic campaigns — including the main committee for the former president who appointed her and let those migrants in: Joe Biden. The order revoking temporary protected status for the Haitian migrants from DC US District Judge Ana C. Reyes outraged administration officials and Republicans like Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), who posted on X that “an unelected Democrat judge” had “unilaterally” halted President Trump’s deportations. Biden appointed Reyes to the federal bench in February 2023 — one month after his administration allowed up to 30,000 Haitians to enter the US every month under a humanitarian parole program […] “Supreme Court, here we come,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin fired back on X. “Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades.”

This is a judicial coup; these little judges have no say in this, evidenced by Reyes’ gross insinuation that DHS terminated TPS status for Haitians essentially due to racial animus. If that’s the basis for the ruling, quit the bench and join MS Now. The law is for serious people, and Democrats have none.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership