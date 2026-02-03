So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard...
So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing
Remember Ed Martin? Here's What Happened to Him...and It's Not Good
Flashback: That Time a White Lib Woman Said She Loved That Her Unofficial...
Lefty Temu Gaylord Focker Nurse Reportedly Fired Over Unhinged Anti-ICE Videos
VIP
Nothing Says 'I'm Crazy' More Than Rich, Gated-Community Libs Raging About ICE
If You Get Your Morals From Musicians, You’re Probably a Moron
The Left Renews Its Attack on the Senate
VIP
The 'Stolen Land' Paradox
The U.K.’s Latest Diversity Scheme Has a Bone to Pick With Dogs
A Test of Wills
Tax the Dog (Walker)
Billie Hellish
Alberta Pays More, Gets Less—and Performs Better
Tipsheet

Judge Targets Kristi Noem in Unhinged Decision Blocking Haitian Migrant Policy Change

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 03, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

A Biden-appointed federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s effort to revoke the Temporary Protected Status of Haitian migrants with legal status in the United States.

Advertisement

Judge Ana Reyes handed down a politically charged decision in which she argues that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is "substantially likely” to have made the choice to terminate the TPS status of the Haitian migrants “because of hostility to nonwhite immigrants.”

Recommended

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS HAITI JUDGES LAWSUIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Reyes began her opinion by grandstanding about how George Washington's idea that “America is open to receive not only the Opulent & respected Stranger, but the oppressed & persecuted of all Nations & Religions" was somehow codified after Congress created the TPS designation.

Reyes cherry-picked numerous migrants affiliated with the case with varied professions and education to “prove” that the Trump administration wasn’t targeting “killers, leeches, or entitlement junkies,” stating that “Haitian immigrants are overwhelmingly law-abiding, with incarceration rates lower than those of native-born Americans.”

Reyes believes that she finds no harm in maintaining Haiti’s TPS status until a resolution can be found. Reyes also argued that Noem had neither facts or the law on her side, so instead Noem posts to social media. Reyes even embedded an X post from Noem in her decision.

Reyes isn’t the only judge to block the Trump administration’s TPS changes. In December, Biden-appointed Judge Angel Kelley blocked DHS from stripping South Sudan of its protected status.

“This is naked, lawless activism that we will take to a higher court and be vindicated on," DHS said in a statement to Fox News. "Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades. Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench.”

Advertisement

The TPS status for Haitians was set to expire the day following the decision.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing Matt Vespa
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
Remember Ed Martin? Here's What Happened to Him...and It's Not Good Matt Vespa
Lefty Temu Gaylord Focker Nurse Reportedly Fired Over Unhinged Anti-ICE Videos Matt Vespa
The Left Renews Its Attack on the Senate Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard... Matt Vespa
Advertisement