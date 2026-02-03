Judge Targets Kristi Noem in Unhinged Decision Blocking Haitian Migrant Policy Change

A Biden-appointed federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s effort to revoke the Temporary Protected Status of Haitian migrants with legal status in the United States.

Judge Ana Reyes handed down a politically charged decision in which she argues that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is "substantially likely” to have made the choice to terminate the TPS status of the Haitian migrants “because of hostility to nonwhite immigrants.”

Reyes began her opinion by grandstanding about how George Washington's idea that “America is open to receive not only the Opulent & respected Stranger, but the oppressed & persecuted of all Nations & Religions" was somehow codified after Congress created the TPS designation.

Reyes cherry-picked numerous migrants affiliated with the case with varied professions and education to “prove” that the Trump administration wasn’t targeting “killers, leeches, or entitlement junkies,” stating that “Haitian immigrants are overwhelmingly law-abiding, with incarceration rates lower than those of native-born Americans.”

Reyes believes that she finds no harm in maintaining Haiti’s TPS status until a resolution can be found. Reyes also argued that Noem had neither facts or the law on her side, so instead Noem posts to social media. Reyes even embedded an X post from Noem in her decision.

Reyes isn’t the only judge to block the Trump administration’s TPS changes. In December, Biden-appointed Judge Angel Kelley blocked DHS from stripping South Sudan of its protected status.

“This is naked, lawless activism that we will take to a higher court and be vindicated on," DHS said in a statement to Fox News. "Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades. Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench.”

The TPS status for Haitians was set to expire the day following the decision.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

