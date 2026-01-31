This Thom Tillis Tweet Is...Something. And You Could Guess How He Feels About Trump's Fed Chair Nominee

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is making sure we all remember him for being a thorn in the side of the Republican Party. The North Carolina Senator called it quits last June, the final chapter in what has become a case study in self-destruction. Tillis opposed Ed Martin’s nomination to become the next US Attorney for DC and was later exposed for trying to derail the nomination of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

So, are we shocked that he’s opposed to President Trump’s nominee to helm the Federal Reserve? No (via WSJ):

Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) said he would oppose the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair until the probe into incumbent Jerome Powell is resolved. Tillis is a member of the Senate Banking Committee and is one of several Republicans who have criticized the Justice Department's investigation into Powell. If Tillis votes against Warsh's nomination, it will deadlock in committee. Tillis said Warsh was well qualified, but said protecting the central bank's independence from legal or political interference was vital. " My position has not changed: I will oppose the confirmation of any Federal Reserve nominee, including for the position of Chairman, until the DOJ’s inquiry into Chairman Powell is fully and transparently resolved, " he said on X on Friday.

Also, what is this tweet?

A sycophant is more than just a "yes-man."



It refers to someone who acts excessively servile toward someone important in order to gain an advantage. They aren't just being nice, they are using excessive flattery, often insincerely, to get what they want, whether that's a… — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 30, 2026

This is just sad. Also, even if the vote is deadlocked in committee, Senate Majority Leader John Thune can still bring the nomination up for a full vote, and he should if Tillis wants to play this game.

Warsh, serious issue here.



Thune can bypass the committee using Majority Leader power, but needs a clear majority on the nominee in the Senate to do it. https://t.co/d01j51xJDG — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 30, 2026

The president announced Ken Warsh as his nominee to replace Jerome Powell, who has been an intransigent panican about cutting the interest rates.

