This Thom Tillis Tweet Is...Something. And You Could Guess How He Feels About Trump's Fed Chair Nominee

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 31, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is making sure we all remember him for being a thorn in the side of the Republican Party. The North Carolina Senator called it quits last June, the final chapter in what has become a case study in self-destruction. Tillis opposed Ed Martin’s nomination to become the next US Attorney for DC and was later exposed for trying to derail the nomination of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

So, are we shocked that he’s opposed to President Trump’s nominee to helm the Federal Reserve? No (via WSJ):

Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) said he would oppose the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair until the probe into incumbent Jerome Powell is resolved. 

Tillis is a member of the Senate Banking Committee and is one of several Republicans who have criticized the Justice Department's investigation into Powell. If Tillis votes against Warsh's nomination, it will deadlock in committee. 

Tillis said Warsh was well qualified, but said protecting the central bank's independence from legal or political interference was vital. 

" My position has not changed: I will oppose the confirmation of any Federal Reserve nominee, including for the position of Chairman, until the DOJ’s inquiry into Chairman Powell is fully and transparently resolved, " he said on X on Friday. 

Also, what is this tweet? 

A sycophant is more than just a "yes-man." 

It refers to someone who acts excessively servile toward someone important in order to gain an advantage. They aren't just being nice, they are using excessive flattery, often insincerely, to get what they want, whether that's a promotion, social status or favor. 

Some characteristics: The motive is self-interest. They aren't praising you because they like you; they're doing it because you have something they want. The behavior is over the top fawning, or constant agreement (including when you're wrong). 

Common Synonyms: toady, flunky, bootlicker.  

Some parallels for movie buffs: 

Grima Wormtongue (the Stephen Miller of Lord of the Rings) is an advisor to King Theoden. He uses whispers and false flattery to control the King’s decisions, all while secretly serving Saruman. He is a classic example of a sycophant who uses his position to poison a leader's standing for his own benefit.  

Dolores Umbridge (the Kristi Noem of Harry Potter) is an example of a bureaucratic sycophant. She is terrifyingly sweet while she is around those she considers her superiors and she sucks up to authority to gain the power she needs to bully those "beneath" her. 

This is just sad. Also, even if the vote is deadlocked in committee, Senate Majority Leader John Thune can still bring the nomination up for a full vote, and he should if Tillis wants to play this game.  

The president announced Ken Warsh as his nominee to replace Jerome Powell, who has been an intransigent panican about cutting the interest rates.  

