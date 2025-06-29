Cooked: Thom Tillis Is Not Running for Re-Election

It looks like President Trump’s reconciliation package will be the last significant piece of legislation that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) will vote on before he leaves public life. Yes, you read that right—the North Carolina Republican is calling it quits. He won’t be running for re-election.
ALERT: Sen TILLIS not running for reelection: pic.twitter.com/VzZsez5vwj— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 29, 2025
NEWS — TILLIS NOT RUNNING FOR REELECTION, PER STATEMENT— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 29, 2025
BREAKING: Senator Thom Tillis will not seek reelection.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2025
This announcement comes after Trump TORCHED him and promised to back a primary challenger. pic.twitter.com/wPnUpLJ2GV
Tillis was set to run for another term in the 2026 midterms, although he faced a two-front war, one of which was created solely by his own poor decisions. On the Democratic side, he was going to face a tough challenge from former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Within the Republican Party, Tillis has done wonders to blow up his base of support. Trying to nuke the nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense was a grave error, and then he nixed the nomination of Ed Martin as DC Attorney. His vote against advancing the reconciliation package sealed his fate, with President Trump publicly stating that he would meet with individuals who could challenge the incumbent Republican in a primary.
🚨 President Trump is not letting up. In his latest Truth Social post, he HAMMERS Sen. Thom Tillis for his No vote to debate the One Big Beautiful Bill. Sen. Rand Paul also got a jab:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2025
“Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!” pic.twitter.com/dL7raWhP9f
🚨HOLY SMOKES : President Trump just went OFF on Senator Thom Tillis!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2025
This is a BRUTAL smackdown.
Read every word. pic.twitter.com/xR22BWvd4a
Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.28.25 10:01 PM EST— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 29, 2025
Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against “Senator Thom” Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina…
No worries now, as Tillis leaves after his term expires.
Two sources familiar tell @reesejgorman and I that Tillis considered resigning immediately, though he ultimately opted to serve the remainder of his term through '26 https://t.co/mCVBAg8K1X— Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) June 29, 2025
