Cooked: Thom Tillis Is Not Running for Re-Election

It looks like President Trump’s reconciliation package will be the last significant piece of legislation that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) will vote on before he leaves public life. Yes, you read that right—the North Carolina Republican is calling it quits. He won’t be running for re-election.

ALERT: Sen TILLIS not running for reelection: pic.twitter.com/VzZsez5vwj — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 29, 2025

This announcement comes after Trump TORCHED him and promised to back a primary challenger. pic.twitter.com/wPnUpLJ2GV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2025

Tillis was set to run for another term in the 2026 midterms, although he faced a two-front war, one of which was created solely by his own poor decisions. On the Democratic side, he was going to face a tough challenge from former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Within the Republican Party, Tillis has done wonders to blow up his base of support. Trying to nuke the nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense was a grave error, and then he nixed the nomination of Ed Martin as DC Attorney. His vote against advancing the reconciliation package sealed his fate, with President Trump publicly stating that he would meet with individuals who could challenge the incumbent Republican in a primary.

“Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!” pic.twitter.com/dL7raWhP9f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2025

Read every word. pic.twitter.com/xR22BWvd4a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2025

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.28.25 10:01 PM EST



Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against “Senator Thom” Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 29, 2025

No worries now, as Tillis leaves after his term expires.