When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over

I don’t know where CNN finds its liberal guests, but Tiffany Cross, a failed MSNBC host, is elite in how laughably incorrect her observations are, which is in keeping with the office culture of her former employer. MSNBC, or MS Now, only serves to keep liberal America’s blood pressure low through shoddy propaganda that withers under scrutiny. Cross tried to argue Tuesday night that ICE might be riddled with white supremacists, which sent conservative commentator Kevin O’Leary over the edge. She later called him a cultist for the MAGA movement, which was also not well-received. Watch this exchange on host Abby Phillip's show, and when she says you're saying things that are incorrect, you know you've screwed up:

O’LEARY: “Did you just say ICE officers are militia?!” CROSS: “Yes. Have you not been paying attention?” O’LEARY: “Yeah…I think you’re stretching a little bit.” CROSS: “They certainly mirror the Gestapo.” O’LEARY: “This is a federal, state mandate, you’re pushing that a little bit there. That’s WAY offside.” *Abby Phillip looked concerned.* PHILLIP: “But Tiffany, you’re just making a supposition here. There’s no concrete evidence of actual Proud Boy members.” O’LEARY: “Yeah, you gotta be careful here. That’s WAY offside. These are men and women serving the government, risking their lives, serving the government. You’re calling them Proud Boy militia, did you say that?!” “You’re way offside, way offside.” CROSS: “I’m actually not. But I think that there are White supremacist tattoos on their necks.” O’LEARY: “White supremacist federal officers?!” CROSS: “Yeah! White supremacist federal officers!” O’LEARY: “Okay that’s…where are you going with this? Why would you say that?! Men and women working for the federal government, risking their lives, carrying out a mandate and their White supremacists?!” CROSS: “Yes, and you’re a member of a cult...” O’LEARY: “WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! WHOA!”

Cross is Exhibit A regarding progressives being ignorant about the agency. ICE has existed for years. CNN did a ride-along with them under the Obama administration, where, operating in a sanctuary country, they were rounding up illegals. Oh, and the LA Times reported on them entering homes without warrants, scaring the bejesus out of children, and doing things that today have the Left in a tizzy, but not back then for obvious political reasons.

Also, like Scott Jennings, if you're going to spar with Kevin O'Leary, come prepared, because he'll eat you alive:

O’LEARY: “Simple question. Why is all this happening in Minneapolis? Why?” “Why has this become the domestic war zone? What is the reason? Is there a specific area that has caused this? Why?” “Because I think that’s really the question.” Phillip jumped in to defend Minneapolis and blame the Trump administration. PHILLIP: “Let me offer some possibilities. Minneapolis is a city of fewer than 500,000 people. The Trump administration decided to send 3,000 federal officers to that one city.” O’LEARY: “But WHY did they send them?” PHILLIP: “Why? Well, according to Trump, it’s because they’re going after fraud. But again…” O’LEARY: “Could there be fraud, Abby? Maybe?” “What about that fraud?” Tiffany Cross was not happy that the fraud was being exposed. CROSS: “But it’s not fraud, Kevin. That is BS.” O’LEARY: “What is it? Lot of money missing.” “Lot of money missing, taxpayers are asking.” CROSS: “He is targeting Minnesota because he keeps claiming he won it. He has not. And they are already trying to sow discord…” O’LEARY: “I think you’re deflecting the issue of the money that’s missing.”

