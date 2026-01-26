Here's the Tweet That Every Republican Should Memorize Regarding the Border Patrol Shooting in MN

The recent shooting in Minneapolis that led to the death of Alex Pretti has the nation animated again. Pretti was killed over the weekend, shot by Border Patrol agents. He was armed, but the video analysis and investigation must be conducted, because this incident, unlike the Renee Good incident on January 6, isn’t as clear-cut. You can carry your firearm to a protest. Still, that doesn’t mean the Left didn't go insane, claiming this was another execution.

Advertisement

This kind of Republican leadership is why, even when we won, we always lost. https://t.co/y5hRAbU4M7 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 25, 2026

If you can’t find the spine to defend federal law enforcement as they are being antagonized and assaulted, kindly be QUIET, James. https://t.co/D1gcjhXZzm — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 25, 2026

The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 25, 2026

Yet, who is running away? It’s the Republicans, and you can see the dam breaking on this one. They’re in a midterm season, they’re digesting fake news, and being bombarded by panican political operatives. Former Breitbart and New York Post editor Emma-Jo Morris had the perfect tweet for this situation:

We will not be emotionally blackmailed into backing off what we voted for. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 25, 2026

We’re going to find out who has a spine, and who doesn’t.

HOLD THE LINE, GOP. This is what the Democrat-media complex wants you to do: retreat on immigration enforcement and forget about Somali fraud.

It's a tragic incident. It shouldn't have happened, but the people voted to elect Trump to enforce our immigration laws, and some people still don't get it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.