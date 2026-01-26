Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs
Tipsheet

Here's the Tweet That Every Republican Should Memorize Regarding the Border Patrol Shooting in MN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 26, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

The recent shooting in Minneapolis that led to the death of Alex Pretti has the nation animated again. Pretti was killed over the weekend, shot by Border Patrol agents. He was armed, but the video analysis and investigation must be conducted, because this incident, unlike the Renee Good incident on January 6, isn’t as clear-cut. You can carry your firearm to a protest. Still, that doesn’t mean the Left didn't go insane, claiming this was another execution.

Yet, who is running away? It’s the Republicans, and you can see the dam breaking on this one. They’re in a midterm season, they’re digesting fake news, and being bombarded by panican political operatives. Former Breitbart and New York Post editor Emma-Jo Morris had the perfect tweet for this situation: 

Related:

BORDER PATROL DOMESTIC TERRORISM

We’re going to find out who has a spine, and who doesn’t. 

HOLD THE LINE, GOP. This is what the Democrat-media complex wants you to do: retreat on immigration enforcement and forget about Somali fraud. 

It's a tragic incident. It shouldn't have happened, but the people voted to elect Trump to enforce our immigration laws, and some people still don't get it.

