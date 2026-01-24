The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
Tipsheet

Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
January 24, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Joe had the story first: we have another officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis. Some clown armed with a handgun tried to take on the Border Patrol on the streets. It ended up poorly for the suspect. Before the liberal media goes off the rails, the man was armed. This incident is likely to gin up more leftist mayhem, despite the evidence, because that’s how mentally ill people behave, and this city is brimming with them. 

The Border Patrol came in hot with this statement following the shooting:

Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed “peaceful” protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions. We have pleaded with and warned the media and the politicians that their irresponsible, hate-filled and false rhetoric is going to get people unnecessarily hurt, or worse, killed when they portray our agents and officers as the aggressors. They have encouraged these reckless confrontations and attacks on our agents and officers who are performing their lawful duties and enforcing the laws that Congress has put on the books. The fake and dishonest media and the shameless politicians should be held accountable for willfully misleading the public and enticing these protesters and agitators. We have full confidence that when more facts are revealed, our agents and officers will be shown to have utilized justifiable force in eliminating the threat. 

DHS has more: 

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.  

The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming.  

Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.  

About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement.  

This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming.” 

Minneapolis has been on edge since January 7, when leftist activist Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed after she used her car to ram into an ICE agent.

This was Tim Walz yesterday, by the way. Just insane

