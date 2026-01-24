Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis

Joe had the story first: we have another officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis. Some clown armed with a handgun tried to take on the Border Patrol on the streets. It ended up poorly for the suspect. Before the liberal media goes off the rails, the man was armed. This incident is likely to gin up more leftist mayhem, despite the evidence, because that’s how mentally ill people behave, and this city is brimming with them.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: The armed man who fought Border Patrol this morning in Minneapolis seen here in a screenshot by @KimKatieUSA



He got himself kiIIed because he bought into Tim Walz and Jacob Frey’s propaganda



Don’t be this guy. pic.twitter.com/CqXh5V0KD9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The armed person shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis has died, police chief says



TWO MAGAZINES recovered with the firearm.



Justified, 100%, case CLOSED.



BILL MELUGIN: "Border Patrol shot somebody who DHS tells Fox News was armed with a gun. They have recovered… pic.twitter.com/QPZmofjdvE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

The Border Patrol came in hot with this statement following the shooting:

Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed “peaceful” protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions. We have pleaded with and warned the media and the politicians that their irresponsible, hate-filled and false rhetoric is going to get people unnecessarily hurt, or worse, killed when they portray our agents and officers as the aggressors. They have encouraged these reckless confrontations and attacks on our agents and officers who are performing their lawful duties and enforcing the laws that Congress has put on the books. The fake and dishonest media and the shameless politicians should be held accountable for willfully misleading the public and enticing these protesters and agitators. We have full confidence that when more facts are revealed, our agents and officers will be shown to have utilized justifiable force in eliminating the threat.

DHS has more:

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement. This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming.”

Minneapolis has been on edge since January 7, when leftist activist Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed after she used her car to ram into an ICE agent.

Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed “peaceful” protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions. We… — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) January 24, 2026

BREAKING: DHS statement to @FoxNews re: the Border Patrol shooting of an armed subject in Minneapolis today:



“At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

This was Tim Walz yesterday, by the way. Just insane

Gov. Tim Walz yells over a metal gate like a mental patient with a little bullhorn and implies the US will tort*re people in America whether they protest or not so people might as well protest.



This is deranged and dangerous. Walz is inciting violence.



(colleenbayer7 on TT) pic.twitter.com/wN859VxhC0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.