Conservative CNN Guest Sets the Network Straight on the Latest ICE Incident in...
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Zeroes in on Where the GOP Cornered Jack Smith...
Democrat Sheriff's COVID Side Hustle Just Blew Up in His Face
Trump’s Message Sparked Something in Iran the Mullahs Didn’t See Coming
These Democratic States Might Have Lighter Wallets After What Trump Is Doing
Trump Considering Options for 'Decisive' Military Action Against Iranian Regime
This Is What Eric Swalwell Will Do to ICE Agents If He Becomes...
From the Desert to...the Ice Rinks? Why Somalis, and Why Minneapolis
Florida Prosecutor Monique Worrell Defends Letting Violent Criminal Loose. You'll Never Gu...
TX-08 GOP Primary Draws Scrutiny As One Candidate’s Record Raises Red Flags
An ‘America First’ Conservative… Who Loves Giving to Democrats? Introducing a Republican R...
JD Vance Warns That California Fraud Far Outpaces Minnesota’s
Guess Who Booed Howard Lutnick at the World Economic Forum—and Why Lutnick Called...
Did This Democrat AG Just Suggest That Shooting Masked ICE Agents Is Justifiable?
Tipsheet

Watch Law Professor Jonathan Turley Decimate Jack Smith

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 23, 2026 3:25 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith, who failed miserably to stop Donald Trump via lawfare on not one, but two investigations relating to classified documents and his alleged role on January 6, testified before the House Judiciary Committee, which was an animated hearing, where Republicans accused him of overreach and politicizing the process, whereas Democrats heaped praise and apologized to him ad nauseam. It’s what you’d expect, but as CNN’s Elie Honig mentioned, Smith’s own record sort of corners him.

Advertisement

On Fox News, Jonathan Turley, who isn’t conservative, had the same sentiments, adding that the problem with the defense of Smith’s actions is that his own record works against him: 

The problem with Smith is that his own record is the case against him. For example, when the hearing began someone asked him to respond to my criticism that he was stretching the law beyond the breaking point in case after case. And he just sort of shrugged and said he always respected the law. The record is the record. He was table secure unanimous decision against one of his most famous cases. The undoing of Jack Smith has always been his appetite. He has a serious problem with limitations and they undermine his case

The core of the hearing was the politics that oozed from the investigations, which was laid bare when Smith attempted that Hail Mary legal motion in October 2024—a shoddy October Surprise that didn’t work. Honig wrote in The New Yorker that this move broke the cardinal rule of federal prosecutions: to avoid any actions that would impact an election, showing that Smith was willing to bend the rules to get results. It was a total abandonment of department policy due to politics. 

Recommended

CNN's Top Legal Analyst Zeroes in on Where the GOP Cornered Jack Smith Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DOJ DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Top Legal Analyst Zeroes in on Where the GOP Cornered Jack Smith Yesterday Matt Vespa
Florida Prosecutor Monique Worrell Defends Letting Violent Criminal Loose. You'll Never Guess Why. Amy Curtis
Trump’s Message Sparked Something in Iran the Mullahs Didn’t See Coming Jeff Charles
Democrat Sheriff's COVID Side Hustle Just Blew Up in His Face Jeff Charles
Conservative CNN Guest Sets the Network Straight on the Latest ICE Incident in MN Matt Vespa
Did This Democrat AG Just Suggest That Shooting Masked ICE Agents Is Justifiable? Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Top Legal Analyst Zeroes in on Where the GOP Cornered Jack Smith Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement