Appeals Court Puts the Kibosh on Insane Judge's Ruling That Hamstrung ICE Agents...
Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland
We Now Know What Happened With That DHS Officer-Involved Shooting in CA
He Was Ordered to Kill Iranian Protesters – Now He Faces a Death...
Democrats Will Impeach Trump If They Win in November
Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the...
Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back...
Harmeet Dhillon Warns Virginia: DEI Is DOA
Justice Clarence Thomas' Response to Hawaii Gun-Control Law, Grounded in Racist Black Code...
Trump Jokes With Newsom During His World Economic Forum Speech: 'I Would Call...
Erika Kirks Turns to This Law to Speed Up the Trial of Her...
The Left's Search for a New Cause
The Republicans Are Launching an Investigation Into Ilhan Omar's Mysterious Net Worth Expl...
Tipsheet

Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 21, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which likely caused much heartburn among the elites. The president’s address pointed to American and European ties, which Trump and others rightly see as a one-way street for too long, especially on NATO defense commitments. 

Advertisement

We already noted that he took taking Greenland by force off the table, ending the hysterics from the panicans at this summit in the previous days. We’ll post his remarks in full later, but here are some hilarious clips, like using the rampant fraud in Minnesota to denounce the WEF’s mass migration stance, along with essentially telling the Europeans that you’re safe, free, and rich because of us. He’s not wrong. 

Trump added that the continent would all be speaking German and a little Japanese if it weren’t for the United States.  

Recommended

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY NATO

I don’t care that we’re babies in the eyes of the world when it comes to history. So, what if your nation existed before the Renaissance and beyond? It doesn’t matter. Economic war with the United States is a pathway to poverty, and they all know it, so get in line. 

You know all the usual suspects are going to be apoplectic over this speech.  

I don’t know why—it’s not like we don’t know who this guy is.  

Trump recently took a victory lap after Germany admitted phasing out nuclear energy was a mistake. Trump warned them about that at the United Nations during his first presidency, where he was mocked by the German delegation. 

Who's laughing now, Eurotrash? 

 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Appeals Court Puts the Kibosh on Insane Judge's Ruling That Hamstrung ICE Agents in Minnesota Matt Vespa
Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the Anti-ICE Protesters Amy Curtis
We Now Know What Happened With That DHS Officer-Involved Shooting in CA Jeff Charles
Trump Jokes With Newsom During His World Economic Forum Speech: 'I Would Call Up Trump' Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Advertisement