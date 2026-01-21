Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming

President Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which likely caused much heartburn among the elites. The president’s address pointed to American and European ties, which Trump and others rightly see as a one-way street for too long, especially on NATO defense commitments.

We already noted that he took taking Greenland by force off the table, ending the hysterics from the panicans at this summit in the previous days. We’ll post his remarks in full later, but here are some hilarious clips, like using the rampant fraud in Minnesota to denounce the WEF’s mass migration stance, along with essentially telling the Europeans that you’re safe, free, and rich because of us. He’s not wrong.

President Trump was openly trolling the EU and NATO panic merchants — and he knew exactly what he was doing with every word.



First, he calmly reminded Europe that the United States has the power to take Greenland outright if it ever chose to.



Then he immediately pulled the rug… https://t.co/GFrbZM9PP3 pic.twitter.com/oDdBRVoY16 — Overton (@overton_news) January 21, 2026

President Trump just called out the World Economic Forum and destroyed one of its core beliefs.



The WEF pushes mass migration as a moral duty to help the “developing world.”



Trump said no.



He used Minnesota as Exhibit A, proving importing failed societies doesn’t work in the… pic.twitter.com/5VUIGQzlt3 — Overton (@overton_news) January 21, 2026

Trump added that the continent would all be speaking German and a little Japanese if it weren’t for the United States.

President Trump says to European allies at World Economic Forum in Davos: "Without us, right now you'd all be speaking German and a little Japanese perhaps." https://t.co/sgRyjBcevc pic.twitter.com/ZaGVpJRPlA — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2026

I don’t care that we’re babies in the eyes of the world when it comes to history. So, what if your nation existed before the Renaissance and beyond? It doesn’t matter. Economic war with the United States is a pathway to poverty, and they all know it, so get in line.

You know all the usual suspects are going to be apoplectic over this speech.

I don’t know why—it’s not like we don’t know who this guy is.

President Trump just stared down the European elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos — and told them NATO has been useless to the United States.



Then he explained why Greenland isn’t a “provocation,” but a strategic necessity.



TRUMP: “So what we have gotten out of NATO…is… pic.twitter.com/8QdY2Pk7KC — Overton (@overton_news) January 21, 2026

Trump recently took a victory lap after Germany admitted phasing out nuclear energy was a mistake. Trump warned them about that at the United Nations during his first presidency, where he was mocked by the German delegation.

Who's laughing now, Eurotrash?

