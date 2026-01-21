Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland

There was a lot of saber-rattling. The Panicans grew worried that NATO would dissolve over President Trump’s pursuit of Greenland. The European Union put a major trade deal on hold, following Trump’s tariff threats over the issue; the president threatened to slap nations with new ones if the United States wasn’t given control of territory.

It was a looming issue at Davos and the World Economic Forum. President Trump finally said that military force would not be used to take Greenland, though he made sure that everyone in the room knew the United States easily could. Now, there’s a reported framework for a new deal between the United States and NATO, which has led him to pull back from the tariff threats.

Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The art of the deal? Let's see what the details are and revisit.

