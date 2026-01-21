Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming
Tipsheet

Appeals Court Puts the Kibosh on Insane Judge's Ruling That Hamstrung ICE Agents in Minnesota

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 21, 2026 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

A Biden-appointed judge, U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez, issued a whack ruling last week, essentially hamstringing how federal law enforcement deals with peaceful protesters in Minnesota. They couldn’t detain them or deploy tear gas. Granted, some rightly noted that if these clowns assaulted ICE agents, it wouldn’t matter, but still, some little judge doesn’t get to determine the rules of engagement vis-à-vis federal agents enforcing immigration laws. 

Of course, the Trump administration was going to appeal, and the federal court paused the Menedez decision (via Reuters): 

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paused a lower court's order on Wednesday that had restrained federal immigration agents' use of force against peaceful protesters. 

Some protesters against U.S. President Donald Trump's surges in immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area sued his administration in December, saying their constitutional rights were being infringed.

 Minnesota has become a battleground after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed by an ICE agent after she rammed into him with her car on January 7. It was a justified shooting. The cellphone footage from the agent shows the point of contact. But the usual suspects and the media said it was murder, and the friendless, crusty, white female horde and their gay allies came out of the bushes to cause mayhem. 

The initial Menendez ruling:

