VIP
VIP
Tipsheet

Biden-Appointed Judge Issues Insane Ruling on How ICE Should Handle Deranged MN Protesters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 16, 2026 9:15 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

Of course, it’s a Biden-appointed judge. For now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be hamstrung in how they respond to deranged leftist protesters who harass, assault, and, in the case of Renee Nicole Good, 37, accelerate their vehicles into federal agents.

That January 7 shooting has led to mayhem in the city that’s run amok with violent protesters and a local political leadership that’s insane and inept. Local police are not assisting because federal law enforcement is besieged daily, so let’s make it harder for the federal government to do its job. We’re dealing with insane people, from top to bottom (via Politico): 

A federal judge on Friday barred federal agents in Minneapolis from arresting peaceful protesters, or using nonlethal munitions and crowd control tools against them.

The 80-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez, a Biden appointee who sits in Minneapolis, lands amid an increasingly confrontational dynamic between the Trump administration and Minnesota officials who have accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of stoking fear and violence on local streets. And it comes a week after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good. 

Menendez’s order bars Homeland Security and ICE officials involved in Operation Metro Surge from “using pepper-spray or similar nonlethal munitions and crowd dispersal tools against persons who are engaging in peaceful and unobstructive protest activity.” The judge also prohibited federal agents from stopping vehicles following them, as long as those vehicles are maintaining a safe and “appropriate” distance. 

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MINNESOTA

So, it’s the Insurrection Act, it is, and, yes, I’m sure this little judge will be angry. Ignore her. 

Side Note: It might not matter since "peaceful" is the keyword here, but you know this is setting the stage for every kooky liberal commentator and legal analyst to make a 'this is fascism' rant.

