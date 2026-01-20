Townhall Media Announces Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall
There's an Eerie Silence From Frey and Walz Over Don Lemon's Church Storming Fiasco in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 20, 2026 6:55 AM
When Don Lemon comes to town, you know there’s going to be a show. The former CNN host is now independent, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a clown show. Usually, it’s man-on-the-street nonsense, where he gets a dose of reality from real Americans about the issues of the day. They’re innocuous. In Minneapolis, being part of a church storming event because some people thought an ICE agent was inside decidedly not that

..a group of anti-ICE protestors stormed what appears to be Cities Church in Minneapolis because they believed that a church employee worked for ICE, according to videos posted to social media.

Lemon later accused a priest of working with ICE.

This is insane. If a mosque were stormed, there would be bedlam in the press. Instead, an eerie silence has come over the media, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz being silent. The mainstream press has driven by, with no reports either, though we’ll be on standby for any updates.  

Not shocking, but also amazing. 

The mayhem in the city was sparked by the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, who rammed her vehicle into an ICE agent on January 7. She was shot and killed during the incident, as the federal agent defended himself. 

