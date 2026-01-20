There's an Eerie Silence From Frey and Walz Over Don Lemon's Church Storming Fiasco in Minneapolis

When Don Lemon comes to town, you know there’s going to be a show. The former CNN host is now independent, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a clown show. Usually, it’s man-on-the-street nonsense, where he gets a dose of reality from real Americans about the issues of the day. They’re innocuous. In Minneapolis, being part of a church storming event because some people thought an ICE agent was inside decidedly not that:

..a group of anti-ICE protestors stormed what appears to be Cities Church in Minneapolis because they believed that a church employee worked for ICE, according to videos posted to social media.

Lemon later accused a priest of working with ICE.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftist rioters in Minneapolis just STORMED A CHURCH after Don Lemon erroneously accused the priest of working with ICE



WTF?!



Just like Walz and Frey, Lemon is lying to spark riots out here.



Lemon’s desperately trying to be relevant again. pic.twitter.com/517KQ8b2v8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2026

So to catch you up on events:



- Protest group chased two innocent dudes out of a diner.



- Attacked an innocent guy on the street who was actually with them.



- Harassed an innocent guy with an SUV and demanded to see his ID.



- Blocked an innocent guy because of his rental… https://t.co/g3F9sUybo9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2026

This is insane. If a mosque were stormed, there would be bedlam in the press. Instead, an eerie silence has come over the media, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz being silent. The mainstream press has driven by, with no reports either, though we’ll be on standby for any updates.

Nope https://t.co/l0r0NOZqvd — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 19, 2026

Over 24 hours since a group of bolsheviks led by Don Lemon disrupted a church service and Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are radio silent.



The first people to a microphone and tv camera every time an ICE agent sneezes near a protester now have nothing to say. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2026

Not shocking, but also amazing.

The mayhem in the city was sparked by the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, who rammed her vehicle into an ICE agent on January 7. She was shot and killed during the incident, as the federal agent defended himself.

Don Lemon on church members upset that he stormed their church: "They're entitled, white supremacists" pic.twitter.com/aMlXYBugwB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2026

