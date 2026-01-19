Woman Who Posted Veiled Threat At Karoline Leavitt Gets a Visit from the Secret Service

Lady, what do you think was going to happen? If a seashell display showing an assassination threat against President Trump or any federal official is posted, like in the case of former FBI Director James Comey, federal agents might pay you a visit.

Take Jamie Bonkiewicz, a left-wing activist out of Nebraska, who posted, “When Karoline Leavitt gets what she deserves, I hope it’s televised.” Not-so-subtle references to the recent Charlie Kirk assassination and attempt on the president’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July of 2024, the latter of which was televised. Regardless, we all know what she meant. Given the threats against Trump, Bonkiewicz knew there would be consequences. The Secret Service did pay her a visit, which she posted about, including a video (via NY Post):

🚨 BREAKING: White leftist woman Jamie Bonkiewicz was just visited by the SECRET SERVICE after appearing to threaten the life of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt



Good. Investigate ALL of these people.



The Left is violent. pic.twitter.com/pAQ4ovPjBN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2026

A “RESISTANCE” story in 3 parts pic.twitter.com/yIephl7I52 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 17, 2026

The Secret Service wasted no time this week getting face to face with a twisted lefty agitator in Nebraska after she appeared to write a threatening post about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X. An agent showed up Friday at the home of activist Jamie Bonkiewicz, who posted the day before: “When Karoline Leavitt gets what she deserves, I hope it’s televised.” During the videotaped conversation, which took place on a front porch and which Bonkiewicz posted on her X account, she denied seeking to physically harm Leavitt, telling the agent that “I want to see her trials.” […] “I never said anything about killing anybody,” claimed Bonkiewicz, whose Facebook page shows snaps of her flaunting a t-shirt that reads “F— Pete Ricketts,” Nebraska’s Republican senator, and posing with embattled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). In 2023, she streamed controversial Nebraska legislative debates on abortion and transgender health, and in 2024 she spoke at a state Board of Education hearing on sexually explicit books in school libraries.

There’s nothing much to say here—these people are insane.

