Tipsheet

Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 19, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The situation with Greenland is intensifying. A major trade deal with the European Union will be halted over President Trump’s tariff threats over this matter, and now this letter, penned by the president, is surely going to drive liberals insane. At the same time, one could argue that the letter is rather unnecessary. 

Still, the president is posturing; he’s laying down the framework for a deal he wants on the acquisition of this territory, which does have American national security interests at stake. He’s reportedly offering a massive sum to Denmark. We should be running Greenland, but to preface that with a letter to Norway’s prime minister, saying you’re no longer interested in ‘peace’ because the Nobel Peace Prize wasn't awarded, is a bit much, maybe. 

Dear Ambassador: 

President Trump has asked that the following message, shared with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, be forwarded to your [named head of government/state] 

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT” 

Related:

DENMARK DONALD TRUMP EUROPEAN UNION GREENLAND NATO

As with anything Trump says that’s regarded as off-the-cuff or reckless, this, too, shall pass. Taking Greenland isn’t the end of NATO—the United States IS NATO. 

Still, expect the ‘we have a mad king’ nonsense from the networks this week. 

