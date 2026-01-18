Here’s Why That ICE Agent Involved in the Minneapolis Shooting Is in Hiding

It’s out there. It shouldn’t be out there, but it is because The Minnesota Star Tribune decided to drop his name amid the January 7 shooting incident in Minneapolis that killed Renee Nicole Good, who was caught on video trying to ram a federal officer. Scratch that—she did him, and he suffered internal injuries. Identifying Good was essential to the story.

The federal officer who shot her was not, at least not within 24 hours before all the facts were released, and certainly not before the ICE agent’s cell phone footage was made public. Oh, and was this a good move, especially when the local and national Democrats, along with the liberal media, were smearing this man as a murderer; they’re still doing it. Here’s the copy of the piece, but I’ve omitted the agent’s name. It’s out there, it’s public now, and you can figure out on your own:

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: A Star Tribune reporter published the name of an ICE agent after a trained ICE Watch activist rammed him with a car. That is doxxing a federal officer & endangering his family.



h/t @ginamilan_ pic.twitter.com/C8XylP9sYy — @amuse (@amuse) January 8, 2026

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis Wednesday is …, the same officer who was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, according to a person with knowledge of the case and verified by court documents. Little public information is available about …, described only by federal officials as “an experienced” officer. … [the agent] was embedded in a group of federal agents on a targeted crackdown in south Minneapolis when Good was shot. ICE has not reported the identity of the shooter and did not respond to request for comment for this story. A photo of [the agent’s] face has since circulated social media, as online sleuths have attempted to identify him.

This story is almost two weeks old, but this is the Democrat-media complex at work; we know leftists are trying to do this en masse for anyone trying to enforce federal immigration laws. No doubt, the officer's identity would be revealed, given the many eyes on Minneapolis. This was meant to intimidate the officer, and it worked; he’s now in hiding.

The cellphone footage from the ICE officer showed Ms. Good hitting him; she wasn’t scared, and she wasn’t just some innocent bystander caught up in the melee. She was following federal agents that day, determined to mess with their operation. That video led to numerous liberal narratives imploding. It's not the first time this paper has been slammed for being a propaganda outfit:

The only people asking “who is David?” are those desperately trying to deflect from the real scandal taking place in Minnesota: the billions of stolen tax dollars. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/pWevLbaqvS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2026

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Deena Winter just deleted her entire X account after getting roasted for obsessing over the identity of Nick Shirley's anonymous 'David' — instead of digging into the massive, ongoing daycare fraud scandal she was supposed to cover… pic.twitter.com/NDTt4CGSp3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 31, 2025

