Tipsheet

What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz Left Scott Jenning's Truly Aghast

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 17, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Again, I know it’s easy television for Scott Jennings, but how does he do this daily without consuming multiple bottles of bourbon? It’s beyond hilarious because host Abby Phillip is so damn sure of herself, and she almost always eats crow. She’s either willfully ignorant or doesn’t pay attention to the news. 

There’s a bit more nuance that teed off this story. Scott had it last night: the Justice Department is investigating whether Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey conspired to impede federal agents from enforcing federal immigration laws. Look, as much as I would like to throw these clowns in jail, I don’t think much will come of it. CNN’s Elie Honig, who’s been excellent at tearing apart the Left’s lawfare against Trump, thought this was a sign that the DOJ had gone off the rails.  

Jennings also said he wasn’t sure what Walz and Frey said amounted to a crime, but they have used their media time to denounce ICE and tell them they’re not welcome. In short, Minnesota Democrats don’t want them to enforce federal immigration law. It’s just not going to happen. Also, the heated rhetoric from these two has made the situation in Minneapolis following the ICE shooting on January 9 worse, with Jennings noting Walz’s remarks compared the situation to the third day of Gettysburg, which host Abby Phillip said he never said. It’s on tape, Abby.  

Please try to catch up:

JENNINGS: “And, look, based on their public statements, it’s pretty clear that…and based on the statements of officials at DOJ, it’s pretty clear there is concern that these two guys have used their positions and their public statements to try to obstruct the execution of federal laws.” 

“Now, whether that rises to a crime, I don’t know.” 

PHILLIP: “Can you give me an example?” 

JENNINGS: “Well, I mean, I think they’ve both made numerous public statements that have made it perfectly clear that they do not want federal laws to be enforced in Minnesota, and that they flatly said they don’t want ICE there enforcing federal immigration laws.” 

“They both said that.” 

PHILLIP: “That’s not what they said.” 

JENNINGS: “They have literally both said ICE leave Minnesota. In fact, Tim Walz said, we’re on the third day of Gettysburg at one point.” 

PHILLIP: “He did not say that either. Okay, sorry, but he didn’t say that.” 

They’re wrong about everything. I expect a full apology for being absolute trash at your job, Abby.  

He did say it. You’re wrong.

The state has become ground zero for the latest wave of leftist mayhem after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was caught on video accelerating her vehicle toward the officer. He was struck and later suffered internal injuries.


 

