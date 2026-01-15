Karoline Leavitt Wrecked This Lefty Reporter for His Awful Take on the Minneapolis...
Tipsheet

Reconciliation 2.0 Is Getting Some High Marks. This Is a MUST-Pass for the GOP This Year

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 15, 2026 9:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Reconciliation 2.0 was unveiled this week. It’s to give the Big Beautiful Bill another shot in the arm. We’re seeing the effects of the BBB last summer: energy prices are coming down, along with inflation driven by Joe Biden’s disastrous economic agenda. Another package of this sort is needed, and the latest inflation report shows that inflation is easing. What needs to happen next is for the Federal Reserve to cut the rates, but they won’t because Chairman Jerome Powell remains a pure panican about the Trump agenda. 

Yet, with the framework released, with a lot geared towards helping working families and unleashing American energy potential to get the economy truly roaring, along with facets to make home ownership easier, the grades are in, with a host of organizations giving high marks for the bill. 

"National Taxpayers Union applauds the Republican Study Committee for jumpstarting the conversation about a second reconciliation bill focused on protecting taxpayers, reducing the deficit, and lowering costs for working families, said Brandon Arnold, Executive Vice President, National Taxpayers Union. “Chairman Pfluger’s vision includes many solutions to address our troubling fiscal situation, particularly in health care, energy, and wasteful spending. We look forward to helping many of these good ideas come to fruition so we can help preserve the American Dream for future generations by providing a much-needed dose of fiscal discipline to runaway government spending."

"The Immigration Accountability Project is proud to support the RSC's Making the American Dream Affordable Again reconciliation framework,” said Grant Newman, who serves as its director of government relations. “This would build upon the historic success of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act by expanding the tax on remittances, blocking illegal aliens from public benefits and tax credits, and withholding federal funds from sanctuary jurisdictions and states that issue driver's licenses to illegal aliens." 

Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) also touted the bill with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, comparing this legislation to running a two-minute drill: 

It's got to be quick. I mean, we have to move with a sense of urgency. The scope and the scale can't be as big as the One Big Beautiful Bill, but as many of my colleagues have said, it will be just as beautiful. So it needs to move within the next couple of months. I think of it like a two-minute drill in football, where we're moving quickly." 

"Obviously, the Republican Study Committee is a fiscally conservative group, and we want to see a deficit reduction so that's going to be a big tenet of it. Now, the hard work begins of us really talking about and having a dialogue and a debate about what can go in there, but it does need to save money. Just take Minnesota and the fraud that's going on. There's plenty of money to be saved, and attacking that fraud is a big piece of it." 

The overall problem isn’t the vote count, though that is a concern; the GOP has a razor-thin margin in the House. It’s grounded in the age-old rivalry on the Hill—the Senate. They don’t seem keen about this bill. 

 RSC_Reconciliation 2.0 Framework  by  Matt Vespa  

