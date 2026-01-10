Hilton Hotel Worker in Texas Who Warned About ICE Presence on Social Media Has Been Fired

Hilton Hotels had another instance of a worker warning locals about immigration agents in the area. The young woman said she didn’t care if she got in trouble or was terminated by her employer for posting the video, but warned her compatriots that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was staying at the Anatole hotel in the Dallas area.

“My name is Gia, and I just wanted to give a warning to y’all that there are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas,” she said. “Quite frankly, I don’t really care if I lose my job, because I could get in trouble for posting this.”

Well, she did; she has since been fired (via Dallas Express News):

Meet Gia, an employee at the @HiltonHotels Anatole in Dallas. Yesterday, she posted a TikTok, apparently thinking it would be “noble” to dox ICE agents staying at the hotel and put their lives, as well as the safety of other hotel guests, in danger.



Care to comment,… pic.twitter.com/n5WRPafuKV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 8, 2026

A worker at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas posted a video identifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents staying at the hotel. The next day, The Dallas Express learned she is no longer employed. The worker, who identified herself as “Gia,” posted a video on TikTok on January 7, warning viewers that ICE agents were staying at the hotel. The Dallas Express visited the hotel on January 8, where a manager declined to comment. A spokeswoman later followed up, confirming that Gia worked for a third-party parking company and is no longer employed. A Hilton spokeswoman said the individual in the video was not a Hilton employee and that the company contacted the third-party parking operator regarding the incident. “We are aware of a video that has been shared on social media by an individual who is not a Hilton employee,” the spokeswoman said to DX. “We respect the privacy of all our guests and addressed directly with the third-party parking company who has advised us that the individual is no longer employed by their company.”

Now, this isn’t a doxxing per se. It wasn’t as bad as what a former Marriott employee did in Bloomington, Minneapolis, where leaked names, emails, and surveillance footage of the DHS agents:

BREAKING: An independently owned Marriott hotel in Bloomington, MN confirms to @FoxNews they have ID'd & fired an employee who doxxed ICE agents by leaking their names, emails, and surveillance images of them as they checked in at the front desk. The images appeared in an… pic.twitter.com/SgsFMEOtN3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 8, 2026

We’re dealing with some sick puppies, who have an unhealthy revolutionary complex that’s gotten some of them killed.

