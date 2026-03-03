Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identified Children
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
How Congress Can Protect MAHA — Without Hiking Grocery Bills
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Massive Blow to California's Transgender Activist Policies
Russia Says It's Lost Contact With Iranian Nuclear Leadership
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Will Megyn Kelly Kindly Shut the Heck Up?
Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't True.
Why Success in Iran Could Win Republicans the Midterms
Saudi Arabia Is Preparing to Strike Iran
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court
U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 2:30 PM
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead
AP Photo/Andy Wong

As we enter the fifth day of Operation Epic Fury, few people — outside of Democrats and their Leftist allies — are really going to bat for the Iranian regime. 

This includes China, who is reportedly not going to offer Iran, a major supplier of oil to the communist nation, any material support. China does, however, offer Iran "moral backing."

We suppose that's better than offering them cheap, ineffective military equipment. After all, failed Chinese-made radar helped the U.S. capture Nicolas Maduro back in January.

Iran is hoping so.

That's more accurate.

That's pretty much what they're saying.

Okay, the memes are funny.

It certainly casts China as a paper tiger on this.

With Iran striking every Middle Eastern nation it can, it's no wonder China and others aren't coming to Iran's aid.

