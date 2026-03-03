China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead

As we enter the fifth day of Operation Epic Fury, few people — outside of Democrats and their Leftist allies — are really going to bat for the Iranian regime.

This includes China, who is reportedly not going to offer Iran, a major supplier of oil to the communist nation, any material support. China does, however, offer Iran "moral backing."

🚨 CHINA : "We are not providing military support to Iran. We only offer moral backing" pic.twitter.com/0W9D6c3yLS — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) March 3, 2026

We suppose that's better than offering them cheap, ineffective military equipment. After all, failed Chinese-made radar helped the U.S. capture Nicolas Maduro back in January.

Wonder if PRC “moral backing” works better than their crappy military equipment? — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) March 3, 2026

Iran is hoping so.

Not providing military assistance *anymore* pic.twitter.com/yREAGF5S85 — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) March 3, 2026

That's more accurate.

BREAKING: China offers thoughts and prayers to the few remaining mullahs and IRGC dead-enders. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) March 3, 2026

That's pretty much what they're saying.

Okay, the memes are funny.

Abandoning Venezuela and now Iran. The Chinese are the biggest wimps on the planet. The "multipolar world" has been strangled in the crib. https://t.co/EZPZnQFTEG — Matt Forney (@mattforney) March 3, 2026

It certainly casts China as a paper tiger on this.

When your friend tries to get you to bail them out of a situation after doing stupid s**t for the 1000th time… https://t.co/enl0hGjpGw — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 3, 2026

With Iran striking every Middle Eastern nation it can, it's no wonder China and others aren't coming to Iran's aid.

