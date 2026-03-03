Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court

Austin’s hyper-liberal District Attorney José Garza will require the three heroic police officers who ended the Islamic terror attack at a popular Sixth Street bar to appear before a Grand Jury to determine whether or not their use of force was justified.

PSA: The 3 police officers that heroically stopped the Senegalese mass shooter that opened fire on a bar in Austin, are being forced to stand before a Grand Jury to consider whether or not charges should be brought against them for stopping the shooter.



Apparently, due to a… https://t.co/WqF2USaLty pic.twitter.com/QASAnQ6CKi — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) March 3, 2026

The officers managed to respond to the rampage in just 57 seconds, saving countless lives as Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized citizen from Senegal, opened fire on bar patrons around closing time early Saturday morning. Diagne was seen wearing a sweatshirt with “Property of Allah” written prominently on it, as well as an Iranian flag shirt underneath. A Quran was also found in his vehicle.

The attack has left two dead and another 14 wounded.

Doug O’Connell, the counsel representing the officers, revealed on social media that his clients would be dragged in front of a court for their heroics. He said that Austin follows a policy outlined by the far-left Wren Collective, which requires the District Attorney to trot out officers who use force before a Grand Jury.

The Wren Collective claims that: “For too long, those with power have exploited the criminal legal system to take away the rights of marginalized communities, people of color, immigrants, and increasingly, their political opponents,” according to their website.

As the Travis County District Attorney, Garza “completely controls the Grand Jury & decides what evidence they see and what they’re prohibited from seeing,” according to O’Connell.

Sad but true, in Austin the Wren Collective requires the DA to have a Grand Jury consider charges every time a police officer uses force. And the DA completely controls the Grand Jury & decides what evidence they see and what they’re prohibited from seeing. — Doug OConnell (@DouglasOConnell) March 3, 2026

Garza has faced scrutiny for his progressive “criminal justice” agenda, with an unsightly record of refusing to prosecute highly-dangerous criminals in the Texas capital. He has faced attempts to remove him from office under a Texas law to remove so-called “rogue” prosecutors.

