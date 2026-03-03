Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identified Children
Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identifie...
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead
China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead
How Congress Can Protect MAHA — Without Hiking Grocery Bills
How Congress Can Protect MAHA — Without Hiking Grocery Bills
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Massive Blow to California's Transgender Activist Policies
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Massive Blow to California's Transgender Activist Policies
Russia Says It's Lost Contact With Iranian Nuclear Leadership
Russia Says It's Lost Contact With Iranian Nuclear Leadership
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
Will Megyn Kelly Kindly Shut the Heck Up?
Will Megyn Kelly Kindly Shut the Heck Up?
Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't True.
Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't...
Why Success in Iran Could Win Republicans the Midterms
Why Success in Iran Could Win Republicans the Midterms
Saudi Arabia Is Preparing to Strike Iran
Saudi Arabia Is Preparing to Strike Iran
U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack
U.S. Consulate in Dubai Set Ablaze After Possible Drone Attack
Tipsheet

Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 03, 2026 3:15 PM
Soros-Backed Liberal Prosecutor to Drag the Heroes Who Ended Austin's Islamic Terror Attack Into Court
AP Photo/Jack Myer

Austin’s hyper-liberal District Attorney José Garza will require the three heroic police officers who ended the Islamic terror attack at a popular Sixth Street bar to appear before a Grand Jury to determine whether or not their use of force was justified.

Advertisement

The officers managed to respond to the rampage in just 57 seconds, saving countless lives as Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized citizen from Senegal, opened fire on bar patrons around closing time early Saturday morning. Diagne was seen wearing a sweatshirt with “Property of Allah” written prominently on it, as well as an Iranian flag shirt underneath. A Quran was also found in his vehicle.

The attack has left two dead and another 14 wounded.

Doug O’Connell, the counsel representing the officers, revealed on social media that his clients would be dragged in front of a court for their heroics. He said that Austin follows a policy outlined by the far-left Wren Collective, which requires the District Attorney to trot out officers who use force before a Grand Jury. 

The Wren Collective claims that: “For too long, those with power have exploited the criminal legal system to take away the rights of marginalized communities, people of color, immigrants, and increasingly, their political opponents,” according to their website.

Recommended

China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER TERRORISM TEXAS

As the Travis County District Attorney, Garza “completely controls the Grand Jury & decides what evidence they see and what they’re prohibited from seeing,” according to O’Connell.

Garza has faced scrutiny for his progressive “criminal justice” agenda, with an unsightly record of refusing to prosecute highly-dangerous criminals in the Texas capital. He has faced attempts to remove him from office under a Texas law to remove so-called “rogue” prosecutors.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead Amy Curtis
Did Jake Tapper Seriously Just Ask a Retired Lt. General This Question About Iran? Dmitri Bolt
Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours Jeff Charles
Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes Jeff Charles
Report: Israeli Strike Just Hit Another Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council Amy Curtis
Rep. Massie and Others Claim Israel Forced Our Hand. Here's Why That Isn't True. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

China Is Refusing to Help Iran Fight, but Is Offering This Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement