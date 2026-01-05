Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs
Tipsheet

Suspect in Custody After Incident at Vice President Vance's Cincinnati Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 05, 2026 7:15 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Cincinnati police and Secret Service had to respond to the Cincinnati home of Vice President J.D. Vance overnight, after "suspicious activity" was reported outside the residence.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Here's more from WLWT5:

Cincinnati police and Secret Service agents responded to the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance overnight.

WLWT's cameras captured what appears to be damage to the windows of the home. Officers were on scene in the East Walnut Hills area for several hours, going in and out of the house.

Police there could say only that they "have a suspect."

It's not clear if that person is in custody or what they're charged with.

WLWT has spoken with Secret Service agents who say a statement will likely be made later Monday morning.

The Vice President was in Cincinnati for the past week, but left Sunday afternoon.

There are conflicting reports as to what caused the damage. Some are saying the windows were "smashed" and others are saying shots were fired at the residence.

As of this morning, no statement has been issued by the Secret Service, Vance, or the White House. According to WLWT5, a press conference will be held later this morning with updates.

