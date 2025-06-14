Why Iran's Anti-Mossad Unit Never Saw These Israeli Attacks Coming

The cream of Iran’s military and political leadership was wiped out this week. On Thursday night, a series of Israeli airstrikes decimated the Iranian Air Force and its Revolutionary Guard Corps. Is Iran retaliating? Of course, though a barrage of missiles raining down on Israel, but regarding launching a wider war? They can’t right now: everyone who would plan those operations is dead.

Advertisement

Israeli intelligence assets were on the ground for the attacks; Mossad built a drone base outside of Tehran. It was surgical and righteous, so how did Iran miss this? Other factors are at play, but let’s go back to October 2024 when former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad revealed why their anti-Mossad spy-hunting unit failed. It turns out its head and some 20 other agents were members of Mossad (via Times of Israel):

How did Israel 🇮🇱 have all that intelligence?



Iran's 🇮🇷 former president Ahmadinejad: “Iran's Secret Service had established a unit to target Mossad agents within Iran. However, the head of this unit turned out to be a Mossad operative himself, along with 20 other agents.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5OAKcTB00a — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 13, 2025

The head of an Iranian secret service unit set up to target Mossad agents working in the Islamic Republic turned out to be an Israeli agent himself, according to former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Speaking to CNN Turk, Ahmadinejad claimed Monday that a further 20 agents in the Iranian intelligence team tasked with monitoring Israeli spying activities also turned against Tehran. The alleged double agents provided Israel with sensitive information on the Iranian nuclear program, according to his comments in the interview, which were widely picked up by international media. Ahmadinejad said the agents were behind some key Mossad successes in Iran, including the 2018 theft of nuclear program documents that were taken from Tehran to Israel and revealed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The trove is thought to have been a factor in convincing then-US president Donald Trump to pull out of the nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran. The head of the counterintelligence unit was revealed as a double agent in 2021 but he and all of the other alleged Mossad moles were able to flee the country and are now living in Israel, claimed Ahmadinejad, a firebrand populist known for his hardline anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric and for the violent crackdown that followed his disputed 2009 reelection.

That still doesn't mean Iran can't strike Israel, which remains on high alert due to ballistic missile attacks. President Trump approved of the strikes, calling them "excellent," adding that more is to come.

Editor’s Note: Don't miss our massive Patriot Sale as we celebrate Flag Day and our great U.S. Army’s 250th and President Trump's birthdays! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.



America is an exceptional country. Join us as we continue to fight to Make America Great Again.