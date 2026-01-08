Here's the Thread Explaining Why ICE Killing a Crazed Leftist Who Attacked Federal...
Mamdani’s ‘Rental Ripoff’ Hearings: A Kangaroo Court for Landlords

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 08, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani has announced “rental ripoff hearings,” a self-styled accountability process that amounts to a kangaroo court for landlords, offering disgruntled renters a public platform to lodge complaints about their apartments. The hearings are set to influence city policy and could lead to punitive action against those facing the most serious accusations.

The hearings will feature participation from tenant organizations, social service agencies, advocacy groups, legal service providers, as well as landlords and property managers.

“In a city filled with older buildings that could use some tender loving care, some landlords are taking advantage of the housing market to gouge tenants with outrageous fees, all while leaving them trying to survive in homes with collapsing ceilings and sinking floors,” Mamdani said in an Instagram video. “We need a citywide crackdown on rental rip-offs. For the first time, our city is bringing this discussion directly to you.”

Some have accused Mamdani of attempting to further demonize landlords. This kangaroo court is set to carry possible consequences if the accusations against landlords are great enough. It remains unclear whether landlords will be given any meaningful opportunity to defend themselves or raise their own concerns during these hearings. 

Whether the Mamdani administration will accept responsibility for the city’s incentive structures, rent control, zoning laws, and public housing, which have helped degrade rental housing conditions, remains an open question.

“He’s one-sided right now. Everything is about destroying the landlords,” Humberto Lopes, CEO of H.L. Dynasty and the Gotham Housing Alliance, said. “You think all the landlords are slumlords?”

“If you help the landlords, you can help the tenants. Landlords can make the repairs if you help them," he added.

However, the help landlords require would include allowing them to raise rent in rent-controlled apartments, a policy Mamdani is unwilling to entertain.

“The testimony shared at these hearings will directly inform policy interventions to take on these ripoff tactics,” according to a news release.

Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su added that Mamdani's rental rip-off hearings may result in the city taking action on bad landlords “to ensure that the law is followed without exception and that New Yorkers know their rights when it comes to the often hidden or deceptive fees associated with the hunt for housing.” 

“For too long, tenants have been ripped off without recourse or protection,” Cea Weaver, Director of the Mayor’s Office of to Protect Tenants, said in a statement. “Our Rental Ripoff hearings will give working people across the five boroughs a microphone to highlight the challenges they face and make New York City government a truly participatory endeavor.”

