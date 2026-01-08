Mamdani’s ‘Rental Ripoff’ Hearings: A Kangaroo Court for Landlords

Zohran Mamdani has announced “rental ripoff hearings,” a self-styled accountability process that amounts to a kangaroo court for landlords, offering disgruntled renters a public platform to lodge complaints about their apartments. The hearings are set to influence city policy and could lead to punitive action against those facing the most serious accusations.

Advertisement

The hearings will feature participation from tenant organizations, social service agencies, advocacy groups, legal service providers, as well as landlords and property managers.

Bad landlords giving you a hard time? Dubious fees leaving your wallet light? Ceilings leaking and your landlord's phone is off the hook?



We'll be hosting Rental Ripoff hearings in our first 100 days in office, details to come at: https://t.co/uQ1AwBRoUI



See you there! pic.twitter.com/9wo5a9Q1Wp — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 5, 2026

“In a city filled with older buildings that could use some tender loving care, some landlords are taking advantage of the housing market to gouge tenants with outrageous fees, all while leaving them trying to survive in homes with collapsing ceilings and sinking floors,” Mamdani said in an Instagram video. “We need a citywide crackdown on rental rip-offs. For the first time, our city is bringing this discussion directly to you.”

ALERT: NYC Mayor Mamdani announced he wants to hold "rental rip-off hearings" across all five Burroughs of the city within the first 100 days of his term.



"I want these hearings to expose the ugly underbelly of our city." pic.twitter.com/S3btAq0LL1 — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) January 5, 2026

Some have accused Mamdani of attempting to further demonize landlords. This kangaroo court is set to carry possible consequences if the accusations against landlords are great enough. It remains unclear whether landlords will be given any meaningful opportunity to defend themselves or raise their own concerns during these hearings.

Whether the Mamdani administration will accept responsibility for the city’s incentive structures, rent control, zoning laws, and public housing, which have helped degrade rental housing conditions, remains an open question.

“He’s one-sided right now. Everything is about destroying the landlords,” Humberto Lopes, CEO of H.L. Dynasty and the Gotham Housing Alliance, said. “You think all the landlords are slumlords?”

“If you help the landlords, you can help the tenants. Landlords can make the repairs if you help them," he added.

However, the help landlords require would include allowing them to raise rent in rent-controlled apartments, a policy Mamdani is unwilling to entertain.

“The testimony shared at these hearings will directly inform policy interventions to take on these ripoff tactics,” according to a news release.

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su added that Mamdani's rental rip-off hearings may result in the city taking action on bad landlords “to ensure that the law is followed without exception and that New Yorkers know their rights when it comes to the often hidden or deceptive fees associated with the hunt for housing.”

“For too long, tenants have been ripped off without recourse or protection,” Cea Weaver, Director of the Mayor’s Office of to Protect Tenants, said in a statement. “Our Rental Ripoff hearings will give working people across the five boroughs a microphone to highlight the challenges they face and make New York City government a truly participatory endeavor.”

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.