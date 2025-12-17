VIP
Yes, Progressives Really Did This on the Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 17, 2025 6:45 AM
They just had to do it, huh? In Boston, Massachusetts, leftists decided to pervert the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party by turning it into an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement circus. What did they do? They poured ice into the harbor 

Then again, look at who their mayor is. Michelle Wu is one of the most anti-Trump mayors in the country, who is committed to keeping the city a bastion for illegal aliens. She’s a whack job leftist who is deep in the DEI juice. She held a Christmas party with only nonwhite members of the city council. 

Oh no, that means the deportations are going to end, I guess. What a clown show. What do these people stand for? They sure as hell don’t know how to be effective. It’s folks with too much money and time on their hands. I don’t know about you, but I can’t protest and whine all day. I have bills to pay. 

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

ICE agents will continue to conduct raids and deport people who shouldn’t be here, so get used to it. They’re not going anywhere. Trump isn’t going anywhere at present, so dump all the ICE you want. The deportations will continue. Federal agents will roam the streets of the city. You cannot stop it. 

But thanks for the entertainment.

