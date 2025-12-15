If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television

I still can’t believe university officials and the police went in front of the cameras knowing nothing. If “I don’t know” is going to be your answer to the key questions that you know the media is going to ask, you'd better not hold a press conference. Over the weekend, a shooter attacked Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Its president, Christina Paxson, had that answer for numerous questions hours after the shooting. It then devolved into the human centipede of journalism.

Advertisement

We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of two deceased victims from the active shooting situation at the Barus & Holley engineering building. There are eight additional victims in critical, but stable condition at the hospital. There remains a shelter in place… — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) December 13, 2025

🚨 Q: “With all due respect, six hours after the shooting, and you said you don’t know what was going on in that classroom?... Were they taking an exam, were they meeting for a club?”



Brown President Christina Paxson: “I don’t know.”



Q: “6 hours later. You’re the president.… pic.twitter.com/V9VK8LBgvx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Brown University lockdown LIFTED after a person of interest is in custody for the mass shooting



That's good, at least.



LATEST:

- The shooter "yelled something" and began shooting

- Reportedly used a handgun

- 7-story physics and engineering building, unlocked

-… pic.twitter.com/J6WJwfl99P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Police say they DON’T have video of the Brown University mass shooter inside the building, they DON’T know how he got in, DON’T know where he went.



The best description of him is a male in dark clothes possibly in his 30s.



This is a mess. pic.twitter.com/vji9lXkiHL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Authorities believe Brown University shooter used a HANDGUN, per the AP



That already blows a hole in the Left's "gun control" politicization of this tragedy if confirmed.



Suspect still AT-LARGE, a "male in dark clothing." Students were just spotted still locked… pic.twitter.com/8yGVp7TNlD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Students have been spotted remaining locked down nearly 4 HOURS after the Brown University shooting.



That's absolutely brutal. They're STILL looking. NO suspect in custody.



Terrifying to know the suspect is still out there. FIND HIM SOON! pic.twitter.com/VUt863FufW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Brown University has now retracted TWO updates in the developing mass shooting situation



- First: That a suspect was in custody; there is not yet, at the time of reporting

- Second: That there was a secondary shooting; that was "unfounded"



Truly disorienting. pic.twitter.com/7Mjh8WzT9D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025

NOW - Deputy Chief of Providence Police: "Preliminarily, all we have is a suspect that was a male dressed in black, it is unknown how he entered the building, but we do know that he exited the Hope Street side of that complex." pic.twitter.com/xs3fr30iL4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2025

Advertisement

We still don’t have a suspect. The person of interest detained over the weekend was released hours later. There’s no security footage of this person? Brown has an $8 billion endowment. You’re telling me there are no security cameras on campus. The same goes for the surrounding areas, where some people were saying are dotted with Ring cameras. Nothing. We don’t know how the shooter got inside the building, where the suspect was supposedly targeting a class taught by a Jewish professor. We know something was yelled; given the alleged target, you can only imagine what it was.

The duck, dive, dip, and dodge game has turned this shooting into a shambles, and we still don’t have a suspect in custody. The shooter remains at large, and thus far, the search looks shambolic. The person of interest was also a ping-pong game. They had one, then they didn’t, then they did, and he was later released. Then the whole tangent about a second shooting, which turned out to be unfounded.

It’s a wreck upon a wreck, and when “I don’t know” was uttered, we should’ve expected a circus. And let’s not forget that the media tried to frame the alleged weapon, a handgun, as something used by Deckard in Blade Runner because it had a laser sight. Folks, it’s not super unusual, they’re readily available, and this isn’t Star Wars.

Advertisement

NBC News: Witnesses told police that the Brown University shooter’s gun had a unique characteristic and two senior law enforcement officials say that the when the person they believe was responsible for the shooting was arrested he had a gun matching that description. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 14, 2025

WATCH: CNN's "chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst" John Miller fear-mongers about "laser sights" on pistols in the wake of the Brown University shooting.



"One of those firearms, we are told, was equipped with a laser sight device. ⁰This has significance, because… pic.twitter.com/n1eJaeGX2y — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 14, 2025

And yes, the hunt for the shooter and any evidence is not going well at all. The latest video of the person of interest is also useless:

#BREAKING: Police just released a second video of the Brown University shooter.



It’s even worse than the first. pic.twitter.com/estjELkF95 — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 15, 2025

🚨 BREAKING - REPORTER: Brown University is the most camera-ridden real estate in RI, yet there seems to be very little video evidence. Is there video you haven't released, or is there simply no video?



CHIEF: We shared what we have...we might find something. We gave what we… pic.twitter.com/nCeUjsNhjF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

Advertisement

🚨NOW: The FBI is ACTIVELY combing through the area in Providence, looking for ANY BIT of evidence to find the mass shooter.



They are pushing away snow on the ground, possibly looking for an item dropped by the shooter - or ANY clue at all.



This comes as police released… pic.twitter.com/Ez1xQZw7PH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025

Not a promising start to this manhunt. pic.twitter.com/TvrswZVGCF — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 15, 2025

This Brown University situation is unbelievable. At this point, it’s almost laughable no video, no footage, 800 cameras, and nothing. The suspect is long gone. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!