VIP
The Two Californias
We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife...
VIP
Australia's Prime Minister Vows More Gun Restrictions After Terrorist Attack
What This Muslim Man Did During the Australia Shooting Will Shock You
House Republicans Just Dropped a Bombshell About DC Crime Rates
FBI Says It Foiled Planned New Year's Eve Terrorist Attack in This City
Police Make an Arrest in the Death of Rob Reiner and His Wife
VIP
Australia Proves Gun Control Doesn't Work
Islamic Preacher Vows to Take Germany Back to the Stone Age
NBC News Stirs the 'Systemic Racism' Pot With Update on Once-Inaccessible Activities
Little Sisters of the Poor Have Filed Yet Another Appeal to Protect Themselves...
In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat...
It Was Islam… Again!
From Anxiety to Alignment: What This Week’s Data Tells Us About the Right’s...
Tipsheet

If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 15, 2025 3:40 PM
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

I still can’t believe university officials and the police went in front of the cameras knowing nothing. If “I don’t know” is going to be your answer to the key questions that you know the media is going to ask, you'd better not hold a press conference. Over the weekend, a shooter attacked Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Its president, Christina Paxson, had that answer for numerous questions hours after the shooting. It then devolved into the human centipede of journalism. 

Advertisement

Recommended

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME MASS SHOOTING RHODE ISLAND
Advertisement

We still don’t have a suspect. The person of interest detained over the weekend was released hours later. There’s no security footage of this person? Brown has an $8 billion endowment. You’re telling me there are no security cameras on campus. The same goes for the surrounding areas, where some people were saying are dotted with Ring cameras. Nothing. We don’t know how the shooter got inside the building, where the suspect was supposedly targeting a class taught by a Jewish professor. We know something was yelled; given the alleged target, you can only imagine what it was. 

 The duck, dive, dip, and dodge game has turned this shooting into a shambles, and we still don’t have a suspect in custody. The shooter remains at large, and thus far, the search looks shambolic. The person of interest was also a ping-pong game. They had one, then they didn’t, then they did, and he was later released. Then the whole tangent about a second shooting, which turned out to be unfounded.  

It’s a wreck upon a wreck, and when “I don’t know” was uttered, we should’ve expected a circus. And let’s not forget that the media tried to frame the alleged weapon, a handgun, as something used by Deckard in Blade Runner because it had a laser sight. Folks, it’s not super unusual, they’re readily available, and this isn’t Star Wars.

Advertisement

And yes, the hunt for the shooter and any evidence is not going well at all. The latest video of the person of interest is also useless: 

Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
House Republicans Just Dropped a Bombshell About DC Crime Rates Jeff Charles
What This Muslim Man Did During the Australia Shooting Will Shock You Jeff Charles
The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Image That Says It All About the Australian Police Response to the Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa
Islamic Preacher Vows to Take Germany Back to the Stone Age Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
Advertisement