Tipsheet

Rubio Claims Oil Quarantine Will Force Change After Maduro Capture

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 04, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced the media this morning and defended the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. 

On Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan questioned why the US only grabbed Maduro and not others who are wanted. 

Advertisement

Maduro was extradited to the U.S where he was charged with narco-terrorism, importing cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, according to the 25-page indictment.

Rubio said that the US will press for change through its its oil quarantine. 

"Well, first of all, I think the important thing to point out is that the key to what that regime relies on and is the economy fueled by oil," Rubio said. "And right now, it is an oil industry that is backwards and really needs a lot of help and work in terms of, not only that, but it doesn't help the people. None of the money from the oil gets to the people. It's all stolen by the people that are on the top there, and so that's why we have a quarantine. There's a quarantine right now in which sanctioned oil shipments, there's a boat, and that boat is under US sanctions, we go get a court order, we will seize it. That remains in place, and that's a tremendous amount of leverage that will continue to be in place until we see changes that not just further the national interest of the United States, which is number one, but also that lead to a better future for the people of Venezuela. And so that's the sort of control the President is pointing to when he says that. We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see that there will be changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also so that they stop the drug trafficking, so that we no longer have these gang problems, so that they kick the FARC and the ELN out, and that they no longer cozy up to Hezbollah and Iran in our own hemisphere."

