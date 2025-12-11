VIP
Did Wes Moore Lie About His Academic Career?
Trump Administration Official Demonstrates Just How Dangerous Biden's Policies Were
GOP Lawmakers Are Sounding the Alarm on What's Affecting Americans the Most
So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker...
Trump Rages Against This Stupid Tradition Democrats Are Using to Block His Appointments
Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic...
The Latest Recipients of the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism...
Tim Walz Is Lying About ICE Arresting American Citizens
Turns Out There's a Massive Loophole in Minnesota's Paid Leave Program
Republicans Were Right. Socialized Medicine Leads to Death Panels.
Democrat Asks How Obamacare Drove Up Healthcare Costs — Basic Economics Has the...
Noem Goes Off on Dem Who Refers to DC Terror Attack on National...
Democrat Senator Lashes Out As Others in His Party Inch Toward Sanity on...
Tipsheet

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 11, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House- It was bound to happen. CNN got put through the meat grinder at this afternoon’s press briefing. It’s not the first, nor will it be the last time a reporter from this outlet is taken behind the barn. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed the administration’s success at the southern border and the economy, specifically the reduction in inflation and energy costs. 

Advertisement

Collins tried to grill Ms. Leavitt, and it did not go well: 

LEAVITT: So again, in ten months, the president has clawed us out of this hole. He’s kept it low at 2.5%. And we believe that number is going to continue to decline, especially as energy and oil prices continue to decline as well.

COLLINS: It wasn’t high under Biden. They’re just saying it’s not.

LEAVITT: Nobody reported on it being high under Biden. My predecessor was standing at this podium, but now you want to ask me a lot of questions about it, which I’m happy to answer. But I will just add, there’s a lot more scrutiny on this issue from this press corps than there was.”

COLLINS: Because the president has said it’s virtually nonexistent.

LEAVITT: Well, and the previous administration said that too. My predecessor, stood up at this podium and she said inflation doesn’t exist.”“She said the border was secure and people like you just took her at her word. And those were two utter lies.”“Everything I’m telling you is the truth, backed by real factual data. And you just don’t want to report on it because you want to push untrue narratives about the president.

Recommended

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CNN ECONOMY HEALTHCARE INFLATION LIBERAL MEDIA WHITE HOUSE

Leavitt also cooked Democrats for pushing health care bills that are doomed to failure so that he could have more talking point material for the fake news press. Congress is dealing with the looming issue of expiring Obamacare subsidies. The Senate voted on a measure today, which failed on a party-line vote. 

Now, it wasn’t all fisticuffs with CNN. Leavitt mentioned that inflation has fallen by 2.7 percentage points, down from 9 percent under Biden. Wages are on the rise, with the average American worker expected to see a $1,200 increase. It was down $3,000 under Biden, whose administration also created 1,000,000 phantom jobs.  

Advertisement

Thanks to the big, beautiful bill, tax refunds are to increase by one-third, an additional $1,000 per filer. No tax on tips, overtime, or social security benefits is now in effect. Regarding energy, gas is under $3 in 37 states, under $2.75 in 22 states, and under $2 in five states.  

We also have the most secure border in our nation’s history. The Trump White House touted the lightning speed at which this was accomplished. For the seventh straight month, no illegals were released into the United States. 

Advertisement

Regarding the looming departure of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Ms. Leavitt said that she knows everyone wants confirmation regarding the rumors surrounding Kevin Hassett (please, let it be him). She urged people to hold off and be wary of anonymous sources until the president makes his decision.  

In the Abrego Garcia case, where a federal judge ordered his release from ICE custody today, the Trump administration plans to fight again. 

Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic Safety Measures Amy Curtis
There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Democrat Asks How Obamacare Drove Up Healthcare Costs — Basic Economics Has the Answer Dmitri Bolt
Innocent Venezuelan Fishermen: 'Hands Up! Don't Shoot!' Ann Coulter
Noem Goes Off on Dem Who Refers to DC Terror Attack on National Guardsmen As an ‘Unfortunate Accident’ Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Advertisement