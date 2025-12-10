VIP
We Conservatives Need to – and Can - Conquer the Culture
An Audience Member Caused Trump to Chuckle at His Poconos Rally. Here's What...
Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable...
Wikipevil?
VIP
Brian Stelter Promotes Free Speech Group Silencing the Right, and Jake Tapper Rehabs...
Vanguard Isn’t a Christian University
Why Is This So Hard to Understand?
The Washington Post's Sunday Slobber Over Rosie O'Donnell
Last Thing on Democrats' Agenda -- Telling the Truth to Americans
Trump's National Security Strategy Is on Target
The Terrorists, the Magazine, and the Manufactured Lies of Tehran
Vertical Integration in Healthcare Means Cohesive Care
The Hypocrisy of a Federal Judge
Dems Try to Thwart Republican Redistricting
Tipsheet

Joy Reid Said What Now About Merrick Garland...and It Wasn't Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 10, 2025 6:05 AM
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

I can’t believe I’m saying this: preach, Joy Reid. Now, no doubt she’s not making a case that supports the conservative argument on this issue, but alas, here we are. Reid was speaking to the ‘The Breakfast Club’ crew, where she torched former Attorney General Merrick Garland for being a trash legal official. 

Advertisement

Again, it was not the point she was making, but Reid is right—what the hell was Garland doing? He had the Epstein files and all the evidence needed to arrest Brian Cole, the J6 pipe bomb suspect, and did nothing:

Cole is black and might be a leftist, though the liberal media is trying to paint him as a MAGA supporter, despite strong denials from his family. Either way, he was not a white MAGA hat-wearing individual, so there was no reason to pursue this case with gusto. 

The real comedic aspect to both these stories is how quickly they disappeared from the news cycle. The pipe bomb story is disintegrating as we speak, and no one talks about the Epstein files since all the new documents are incriminating for Democrats. The Democrats thought they had Trump with the files. They were released, and it turned out to be a dud.
Truly, what was the Biden Justice Department doing, besides going after pro-life supporters, people who post anti-Biden memes, and being super aggressive with J6 defendants? 

Recommended

Why Is This So Hard to Understand? Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement

Biden's DOJ was more concerned with going after his enemies, as you already know. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Is This So Hard to Understand? Alan Joseph Bauer
Tim Walz Gets Testy With a Reporter Who Asked About Jailing Fraudsters Amy Curtis
MS-13 Assassin Who Killed Honduras President’s Son Captured by Federal Agents in Nebraska Suburb Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Checkmates Dems on CNN: Did Anyone Every Wonder If Obama Committed War Crimes? Matt Vespa
Wikipevil? John Stossel
Scott Jennings Wasn't Going to Let This Lib Get Away With Such Laughable Line on Inflation Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Is This So Hard to Understand? Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement