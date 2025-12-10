Joy Reid Said What Now About Merrick Garland...and It Wasn't Insane

I can’t believe I’m saying this: preach, Joy Reid. Now, no doubt she’s not making a case that supports the conservative argument on this issue, but alas, here we are. Reid was speaking to the ‘The Breakfast Club’ crew, where she torched former Attorney General Merrick Garland for being a trash legal official.

Again, it was not the point she was making, but Reid is right—what the hell was Garland doing? He had the Epstein files and all the evidence needed to arrest Brian Cole, the J6 pipe bomb suspect, and did nothing:

🚨NEW: Joy Reid *TORCHES* Merrick Garland for failing to catch J6 Pipe Bomber & release Epstein Files🚨



"Merrick Garland was there for 4 years! What were you doing!? The Epstein files. Merrick, what were you doing!? For 4 years!? You had the same evidence, the same files! Why… pic.twitter.com/00rcNrlFJA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 9, 2025

Cole is black and might be a leftist, though the liberal media is trying to paint him as a MAGA supporter, despite strong denials from his family. Either way, he was not a white MAGA hat-wearing individual, so there was no reason to pursue this case with gusto.

The real comedic aspect to both these stories is how quickly they disappeared from the news cycle. The pipe bomb story is disintegrating as we speak, and no one talks about the Epstein files since all the new documents are incriminating for Democrats. The Democrats thought they had Trump with the files. They were released, and it turned out to be a dud.

Truly, what was the Biden Justice Department doing, besides going after pro-life supporters, people who post anti-Biden memes, and being super aggressive with J6 defendants?

Biden's DOJ was more concerned with going after his enemies, as you already know.

