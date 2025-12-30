Another Leftist Judge Is Blocking Trump's Deportations

Yet another initiative of the Trump administration has been blocked by a federal judge.

🚨 A Biden judge, Angel Kelley, just BLOCKED the Trump administration's plan to END Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals.



Meanwhile, DHS didn’t cut off TPS—they were letting it EXPIRE!



The Judicial Tyranny MUST END. pic.twitter.com/lcZt09lYJ5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 30, 2025

Judge Angel Kelley, a Biden appointed District Court judge, issued an administrative stay on Tuesday blocking the Trump administration’s decision to strip South Sudan of its Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

South Sudan’s TPS designation was slated for termination on Jan. 6, which would have enabled Homeland Security to deport the 232 South Sudanese nationals with lawful status and 73 additional nationals with pending applications, according to Fox News.

Kelley cited legal complexity and “serious, long-term consequences, including the risk of deadly harm” as her justification for preventing the termination of South Sudan’s TPS designation. Kelley’s decision claims stay is not a ruling on the merits of the case, but “to preserve the status quo” before a complete ruling can be made.

The country first received the TPS designation during President Barack Obama’s second term in Nov. 2011. It was most recently renewed by President Joe Biden in 2023. Sec. Kristi Noem published a Federal Register notice in November of this year announcing the Trump administration’s intent to terminate the status.

The Trump administration has until Jan. 9 to file an opposition to Kelley’s ruling.

