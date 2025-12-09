NBC News Really Thought They Had Something With This ICE Story, Huh?
Tipsheet

Did You Miss Joe Biden's Brutal Gaffe Last Week?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 09, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Last week, Joe Biden emerged from the bunker to deliver some remarks at a gay rights event in Washington, DC. He didn’t know where he was. Okay, that’s not fair. He did, but the whole ‘his brain is applesauce’ narrative also reared its ugly head. He pronounced America in a very peculiar way (via NY Post):

Former President Joe Biden suffered a humiliating gaffe while trying to pronounce “America” as he criticized the Trump administration at a forum on LGBTQ rights in Washington, DC, Friday afternoon. 

The noticeably frail 83-year-old Democrat disastrously bungled the name of the country he’s served for more than five decades during an impassioned moment in his keynote speech. 

“I still believe that emerging from the many crises caused by this administration, as we have constantly, none the less, come out stronger, wiser, and more resilient — but we just have to get up,” said Biden who frequently stumbled over his words during his nearly 20-minute remarks. 

“As long as we keep the faith, some hope and get back up and remember who in the hell we are — we are the United States of Amerigotit,” he fumbled, before continuing, “That’s who we are. We are the US.” 

No one wants to hear from you, Joe. Unless it’s you’re committing a massive gaffe like this, then we can rehash your failed presidency and how your staff covered up your decrepitude.  

