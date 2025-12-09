CNN Commentator Corners His Lib Co-Panelists With This Question Regarding Airstrikes on Terrorists

If Barack Obama were blowing up narco-terrorists, would Democrats and the media be in an uproar? No. You know that already. That’s the ironic part of liberal America’s guffawing over Operation Southern Spear, which has been surgical in blasting narco-terrorists out of the sky in the Caribbean. Normal Americans don’t mind, but Democrats are viewing this like some illegal war, with President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth being worthy of being hauled to The Hague.

Last night, CNN’s Scott Jennings did what he does best on Abby Phillip’s show: embarrass Democrats for their shoddy talking points, and this one was no exception. Jennings shut down the Democrats with a simple question to his co-panelists—"Did you ever ask or wonder if Obama was committing war crimes?”

Jennings is referring to the ‘Disposition Matrix’ database and associated drone strike program, which Obama used to execute some 500 strikes. Terrorists were turned into ashtrays, but so were civilians. Americans were on these kill lists, so please spare us the outrage, guys:

Scott Jennings: “Did you ever ask or wonder if Obama was committing war crimes?” Jeff Flake: “Yes.” Abby Phillip: “For the record, okay, for the record, there was bipartisan outrage over President Obama's very liberal use of drone strikes.” Scott Jennings: “Did anybody say Obama committed war crimes?” Abby Phillip: “Hold on a second, yes.” Scott Jennings: “Who?” Abby Phillip: “Many people did. Many conservatives, many liberals did.” Emma Vigeland: “We're not at war with Venezuela.” Scott Jennings: “We're at war with narco-terrorists.”

America hasn’t declared war on anyone since World War II, but we still go to war—a great quote for those who’ve watched Wag the Dog. Second, not one significant Democrat or liberal ever was appalled or raised the level of mayhem as we see from the Left over Trump’s airstrike campaign against narco-terrorists.

And that’s why this issue won’t damage Trump in the least.

Also, if you want an easy target to slap down in these debates, please keep inviting Jeff Flake onto the show.